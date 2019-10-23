GARDNER — The PikeView Panthers boys soccer team avoided its biggest fear, a PK shootout, and claimed a 3-1 win over the Shady Spring Tigers in a semifinal match of the Class AA-A, Region 3, Section 2 tournament on a cold Wednesday night in Gardner.
After a scoreless first half, PikeView (10-2-7) decided to flood the offensive end with its red-shirted players to counter the play of Shady Spring’s superlative senior goalkeeper Erick Bevil.
It worked. Gage Damewood got the scoring started in the 48th minute, and 6 ½ minutes later he sailed an assist to Kaleb Dunn for a 2-0 advantage.
PikeView head coach Richard Mann said that Bevil is “the best goalie we’ve played against all year, might be the best goalie in the state. You can’t attack him head on. You’ve got to have multiple people attacking him, so we had to make a change.”
Damewood said about his scoring opportunity, “We had every player we could up. I got a throw-in, he (Bevil) came out too far. I caught him off guard. It was the right angle. It was the right time.”
“A goal right there, that just brings so much momentum. That brings more energy into everyone.”
Hunter Willson got Shady Spring (7-7-5) back within a goal when he beat a defender and powered the ball past the PikeView goalie with 17:48 remaining.
With less than two minutes to go, the Panthers’ Kobey Taylor-Williams executed a dramatic solo drive, making the new keeper commit and slamming home the final goal of the match.
By that time, Bevil had been reassigned to play in the middle of the field.
Shady Spring head coach Michael Manning said about the shift, “We’ve experimented with it a little bit. (When you’re trailing), you put your best ones in the field.”
PikeView coach Mann said, “What we wanted to avoid was going to a PK shootout with Shady, because that goalie is absolutely outstanding. So the second goal was important, but it was the third goal that sealed the deal.”
“This may be the first game we’ve played all year that we played all 80 minutes — and it makes a difference.
“We knew we were going to have to. Shady’s coach is an outstanding coach. He’s been at it a long time. Their keeper’s good. We had to bring them our best game tonight. We had a lot of shots on goal; we just couldn’t finish, early.”
Manning said, “The first half, we played really well. … We knew we had to keep Gage away from the ball. Gage controls a lot of the field for them, and I think we kept a mark on him really well.
“We had a defensive struggle. Of course our keeper, Erick Bevil, made some great saves.”
The spotlight always shines on the goal scorers, but a big part of the Panthers’ victory was the energetic effort far away from the nets by the likes of midfielder Matthew Lilly and defender Adam White, both seniors.
“You’ve got to win the (50-50) balls, and we probably won 80 percent of them tonight,” Mann said. “That makes all the difference.”
Manning said, “We’ve got to win the ball. We struggled with that all night, I think. … We played the ball to the middle too much. We need to play the ball out wide against PikeView.”
“We did struggle to score, but we fought until the very last minute,” the Tigers’ coach said.
PikeView plays Oak Hill or Mingo Central at 1 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA facility in Beckley for the sectional championship.
Damewood said, “I’m sure we’ll have the same energy we had here tonight. Hopefully, more. … We’re finally getting where we need to be, and it’s exciting.”
PikeView, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, and top-seeded Oak Hill played to a 2-2 tie on Sept. 26 in Gardner. Taylor-Williams remembers it well.
“We’ve worked hard to get back at Oak Hill,” he said on Wednesday, “and this was step one.”
