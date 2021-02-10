BLUEFIELD — Three senior members of the Bluefield Beavers football team signed letters of intent to play college football at Bluefield High School on Tuesday morning.
Juwuan Green signed to play at West Virginia State, Sean Mitchell signed with Concord University and Derick Flack signed to play for Bluefield State.
Green, a talented wide receiver and defensive back, was named to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph 2020 Fall Football team as a first team defensive back. He will play for the NCAA Division II Yellow Jackets in Institute under head coach John Pennington.
Mitchell, was a BDT Fall Football first team pick at linebacker and a WVSWA All-Class AA first team selection at the position. He will play for the NCAA Division II Mountaineers in Athens under head coach Dave Walker, who is still looking forward to his first season coaching at Concord.
Flack, a BDT Fall Football first team pick and all-state first team pick at offensive line, will play for the NCAA Division II Big Blues under head coach Tony Coaxum. Flack joins the first Bluefield State football signing class since the sport was disbanded at the local HBCU four decades ago.
Flack is a 6-foot-6, 358-pound tackle whose presence was sorely missed by the Beavers when he had to sit out the state semifinal clash with Fairmont Senior due to an untimely quarantine for COVID-19 tracing.
Flack was personally recruited by Coaxum. His reason for going with the Big Blues was straightforward.
“I like the way they’re setting up things over there. And I wanted to make history,” the big man said.
