LINDSIDE — The James Monroe Lady Mavericks dispatched 14 of 17 River View batters on Monday, defeating the Lady Raiders 10-0 via the mercy rule in a Class A, Region 3, Section 1 sectional semifinal game that ended after 4 1/2 innings.
James Monroe sophomore pitcher Bryleigh Thomas allowed two singles, to Kaylee Lester and Sarah Matney, leading off the second and fourth innings respectively. At the plate, Thomas smacked two triples to right-center, batting in three runs to help her cause.
“I felt good, going in,” Thomas said. “I had a feeling we would dominate, but you’ve always got to keep yourself humble in there. But, I felt great.”
She said her game has “developed, a lot,” as a sophomore. “Me, as a pitcher … we’ve worked on it, and tried to perfect as much as we can,” she said.
“She’s been doing a pretty good job of pitching all year,” said James Monroe head coach Greg Wickline. “She’s pretty comfortable out there. Not a whole lot rattles her much.”
“And she’s been hitting the ball all year, but she’s actually, just now, kind of started to buy in, a little bit more.”
Asked about her offensive output, Thomas said, “I haven’t been hitting so great, so it’s definitely a good feeling when that happens. Today, I feel like we were, overall, doing a fantastic job. It feels so great to finally get the ball on the bat.”
Lady Mavs leadoff batter Chloe Bert was 3-for-3 at the plate, in addition to a walk in the first inning. She scored three runs. Haley Hunnicutt was 2-for-3 and collected a stolen base and a pair of RBI.
The game was pretty much decided in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the top of the batting order leading off, the first six batters reached base and all eventually scored to produce the final run total.
The Lady Raiders were down to their last out when Mileigh Goodman reached first on James Monroe’s only error. She was erased when Bert tossed an infield dribbler to Madison Booth covering second base, ending the game.
River View’s Hannah Honosky threw 87 pitches in her four innings. She allowed eight hits and walked four batters, in addition to hitting three others with pitches.
“She wasn’t at her best today,” said River View head coach Chris Kelly. “It happens.”
The top-seeded Lady Mavs (16-11) will move on to host the sectional championship game, now scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Raiders (12-9) are scheduled to play at home again today in a loser’s bracket final, hoping to keep alive their shot at the title.
Thomas said, “We’re just going to take it day by day, as we always do … and see how it goes.”
Kelly said, “We definitely didn’t play up to our ability (on Monday). Hopefully, we can get that ironed out, and get back at it tomorrow (Tuesday) and the next day.”
“I’ve been telling them all year, you go one game at a time. Win or lose, you process it, and then you move on to the next game,” the Concord alumnus said. “We’ve got a game to prepare for. We can’t let this one linger around and let it affect tomorrow.”
At Lindside
River View ……………. 000 00 — 0 2 2
James Monroe ……… 310 6x — 10 8 1
Hannah Honosky and Keylee Lester. Bryleigh Thomas and Shay Wickline.
