Princeton High School Tigers

PRINCETON — The Princeton volleyball team will hold its first volleyball match of the season today at Princeton Senior High School.

The Tigers, who have had to cancel 13 consecutive scheduled matches due to COVID-19 related issues, will begin their 2020 campaign against James Monroe on Ralph Ball Court today.

The junior varsity begins play at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity match will follow. The season opener will be treated as Senior Night.

Princeton enters the season with five returning seniors, two returning juniors and a promising freshman who has moved straight to varsity.

The Tigers are expected to be led by three-year starter Samantha Ellison, who already has offers from Ohio Valley, Alderson Broaddus, Hollins, Roanoke College, University of Pitt Greensburg and St. Vincent.

 

 

This    Week’s   Preps...

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Princeton at PikeView, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Princeton at PikeView, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

James Monroe at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

PikeView at Liberty Raleigh, 6 p.m.

Mount View and Greater Beckley Christian at River View, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

PikeView at Greenbrier West, 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Bluefield at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

PikeView at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Bluefield at James Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Princeton at Greenbrier East, 5:30 p.m.

PikeView at Scott, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

PikeView and Greenbrier East at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

RiverView at James Monroe, 6 p.m.

Friday, October 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Point Pleasant at Bluefield, 7:30 pm.

Princeton at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 3, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Bluefield at Mingo Central, 1 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Bluefield at Mingo Central, 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Princeton at Greenbrier East, 9:30 a.m.

River View at Mount View, 10 a.m.

  Note: All schedules are subject to change.

