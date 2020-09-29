PRINCETON — The Princeton volleyball team will hold its first volleyball match of the season today at Princeton Senior High School.
The Tigers, who have had to cancel 13 consecutive scheduled matches due to COVID-19 related issues, will begin their 2020 campaign against James Monroe on Ralph Ball Court today.
The junior varsity begins play at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity match will follow. The season opener will be treated as Senior Night.
Princeton enters the season with five returning seniors, two returning juniors and a promising freshman who has moved straight to varsity.
The Tigers are expected to be led by three-year starter Samantha Ellison, who already has offers from Ohio Valley, Alderson Broaddus, Hollins, Roanoke College, University of Pitt Greensburg and St. Vincent.
This Week’s Preps...
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Princeton at PikeView, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Princeton at PikeView, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
James Monroe at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
PikeView at Liberty Raleigh, 6 p.m.
Mount View and Greater Beckley Christian at River View, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
PikeView at Greenbrier West, 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 1, 2020
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Bluefield at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
PikeView at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Bluefield at James Monroe, 5:30 p.m.
Princeton at Greenbrier East, 5:30 p.m.
PikeView at Scott, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
PikeView and Greenbrier East at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
RiverView at James Monroe, 6 p.m.
Friday, October 2, 2020
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Point Pleasant at Bluefield, 7:30 pm.
Princeton at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 3, 2020
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Bluefield at Mingo Central, 1 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Bluefield at Mingo Central, 11 a.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Princeton at Greenbrier East, 9:30 a.m.
River View at Mount View, 10 a.m.
Note: All schedules are subject to change.
