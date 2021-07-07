Appalachian League...

Appalachian League 

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Tuesday, July 6

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF 

Wednesday, July 7

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF

Thursday, July 8

Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol (DH), 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Pulaski at Bluefield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Appalachian League Standings

Club WLTPCTGBHomeAwayStreak
Pulaski River Turtles16110.593-6-610-5W2
Princeton WhistlePigs15110.5770.56-79-4L3
Bluefield Ridge Runners12150.44446-86-7L1
Danville Otterbots12150.44447-75-8W2
Burlington Sock Puppets10152.40757-7-13-8-1W1
Club WLTPCTGBHomeAwayStreak
Greeneville Flyboys16101.611-8-58-5-1W2
Bristol State Liners15100.6000.59-46-6L1
Elizabethton River Riders15120.5561.58-67-6W1
Kingsport Axmen12150.4444.57-85-7W1
Johnson City Doughboys8171.34277.54-7-14-10L6

