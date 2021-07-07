LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Tuesday, July 6
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Wednesday, July 7
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Thursday, July 8
Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol (DH), 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Pulaski at Bluefield, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Appalachian League Standings
|Club
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
|Streak
|Pulaski River Turtles
|16
|11
|0
|.593
|-
|6-6
|10-5
|W2
|Princeton WhistlePigs
|15
|11
|0
|.577
|0.5
|6-7
|9-4
|L3
|Bluefield Ridge Runners
|12
|15
|0
|.444
|4
|6-8
|6-7
|L1
|Danville Otterbots
|12
|15
|0
|.444
|4
|7-7
|5-8
|W2
|Burlington Sock Puppets
|10
|15
|2
|.407
|5
|7-7-1
|3-8-1
|W1
|Club
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
|Streak
|Greeneville Flyboys
|16
|10
|1
|.611
|-
|8-5
|8-5-1
|W2
|Bristol State Liners
|15
|10
|0
|.600
|0.5
|9-4
|6-6
|L1
|Elizabethton River Riders
|15
|12
|0
|.556
|1.5
|8-6
|7-6
|W1
|Kingsport Axmen
|12
|15
|0
|.444
|4.5
|7-8
|5-7
|W1
|Johnson City Doughboys
|8
|17
|1
|.3427
|7.5
|4-7-1
|4-10
|L6
