Appalachian League Umpire Mr. Black (far left) points out the limits of playable first base line foul territory at Bowen Field  to Princeton Rays manager Danny Sheaffer and Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado while Mr. Black’s associate, Mr. Black (far right), looks on prior to a recent Mercer Cup basetball game in Bluefield.  After taking a day off on Monday,  both Mercer County teams return to Appalachian League baseball action tonight. Johnson City plays Princeton at Hunnicutt Field and Kingsport faces Bluefield at Bowen Field.

 Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

This Week’s Games...

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE BASEBALL

Tuesday, July 30

Johnson City at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Johnson City at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Johnson City at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m

Friday, August 2

Princeton at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m,

Saturday, August 3

Princeton at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m,

Sunday, August 4

Princeton at Danville, 4 p.m.

Bluefield at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

