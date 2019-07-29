This Week’s Games...
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Tuesday, July 30
Johnson City at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Johnson City at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
Johnson City at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m
Friday, August 2
Princeton at Danville, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m,
Saturday, August 3
Princeton at Danville, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m,
Sunday, August 4
Princeton at Danville, 4 p.m.
Bluefield at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
