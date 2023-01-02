Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, right, works with the defense during warmups before an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, replacing Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)