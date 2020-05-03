My ‘hemi engine’ sounded like it was going to suck the hood in…I was ready for anything,” when he first heard the power of his new motor.
Richard Petty became “The King of NASCAR Grand National Racing” in an unparalleled span from 1964 – 67 riding a power plant that had been developed by Chrysler in the early 1950s. It did not perform very well in most models at street speeds and so the hemispherical combustion engine was largely forgotten for years.
In the midst of the Ford-Chrysler-Chevrolet competition when Fords won nearly all the superspeedway events and the factories were constantly battling over whether to race or quit, Chrysler engineers dusted off the old engine blueprints, modified the motors and produced what Petty, the star of the Chrysler MotorParts (MoPar) Division, called a 426-cubic-inch “bomb.” In combination with the domed piston chambers, a change in the position of rocker arms boosted horsepower in the traditionally-underpowered Plymouths to more than 500.
It was the prescription to cure what had been ailing Petty, who admitted he had to drive awfully hard to keep up with the other top teams. Despite taking nearly a whole season off (1965) during the factory wars, Petty and his No. 43 Plymouth were as close to unbeatable in the mid-60s as any driver has ever been. He won 48 times and was Grand National (pre-Winston Cup) twice.
The Petty Enterprises team was at its peak, as well, with most of the key members in their late 20s or early 30s. With the retired Lee Petty providing background guidance and inspiration, the rising family stars were all aligned.
During the success streak, Petty once said in a 1967 interview, “We are not really doing anything different. We’ve been running good and getting a lot of breaks. It is important to winning, no matter what kind of competition you’re against. Most of the credit for our success should go to Maurice (brother and engine builder), Dale (crew chief and cousin Dale Inman), Smokey McCloud, Tom Cox and Alex Yoder (fabricators and team employees).”
Before 1964, Petty had become competitive but had never won a superspeedway (track of more than one mile in length) race. With the new hemi engine, things began to change in a split-second hurry.
Petty’s car shot out in front early and he led 184 of the 200 laps in the Daytona 500, averaging a sizzling 154.334 miles per hour – a new record – and said, “It was not exactly fun out there. You have to be on point with the car every second at the speeds we are running now.”
The “Petty blue” Plymouth Belvedere ended up with 9 victories and 37 top-five finishes. That was just enough to push the Level Cross, N.C., driver to his first title. Ford pilot Ned Jarrett led all drivers with 15 wins, including 13 on short tracks, as Ford dominated the smaller venues.
The worst season of Petty’s finest years came in 1965. First, NASCAR changed the rules and outlawed the hemi as well as the Belvedere model. Chrysler refused to compromise, noting that other “legal” models were large, highway-style cars not suited for racing and so the Plymouth/Dodge teams virtually sat out the season.
“What it (the ban) amounts to is us running 1963 equipment while everybody else is running 1965 models,” said Petty, who decided to run a Plymouth Barracuda drag car painted “43 jr.” in select events. Running nearly 150 miles per hour in a quarter mile, the new team won most runs and made big headlines. However, in a Georgia race, the brakes failed to work, Petty’s car left the track and among the nine spectators injured in the melee, an 8-year-old boy was killed. Soon after, the drag experiment was scrapped and NASCAR czar Bill France, Sr., decided to allow the hemi to be run in select circumstances. Petty returned to stock car racing for the last 14 races of the ‘65 campaign and won four times.
Fords had set an all-time record with 32 straight wins but in 1966, NASCAR disallowed the new overhead cam engine while saying Chrysler hemis could be run on short tracks and road courses but on the big tracks those engines would only be allowed in the bigger body styles. As a result Ford suddenly pulled out of racing. It would be almost a whole season before they came back. Meanwhile, Petty finished third in points behind David Pearson and James Hylton. In 39 starts, Petty won 8 races and had 22 top-10s. It would be the preview to the season that remains unequaled in the 53 years since.
THE year – 1967 – started with a ‘66 Plymouth. By the fourth race, a qualifier at Daytona, the car was listed as a 1967 model. In that season, there were 48 scheduled races and traditionally, NASCAR races began the “season” in mid-November – in this case, the 13th at Augusta, Georgia.
Petty took the lead before halfway and won. He “lost” the next five races, prior to the “Fireball 300” at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway Speedway, making him one of the few drivers to have 50 wins. In mid-spring, the No. 43 was competitive but caught lightning in a Plymouth bottle in early June.
He won at Macon, then at Maryville, Tennessee later that week. After a third-place finish in in a 100-miler at Birmingham, Petty won again at Rockingham and the next week at Greenville, S.C. That gave him 12 victories in 25 starts, six wins behind the record set in 1955 by Tim Flock.
He got three more with victories at Islip, N.Y., Fonda, N.Y. and Bristol, where the No. 43 racer over a three-lap deficit in the Volunteer 500 to beat Dick Hutcherson.
It was only the beginning. Petty tied Flock’s record at Winston-Salem and beat it on August 17 at Columbia, S.C., a race where he took the lead with just 12 laps to go. His third straight came at Savannah, and then he led all but 19 laps to win his first Southern 500 at Darlington on Labor Day.
Five straight at Hickory, N.C. The sixth win in a row came the next week at Richmond, then a seventh straight at Beltsville, Maryland in a 300-lap duel with Bobby Allison. Petty won his eighth straight at Hillsborough, N.C. and then grabbed the ninth in a row at Martinsville in the Old Dominion, a four-lap margin over Hutcherson and David Pearson.
The 10th win in succession came at North Wilkesboro, as he led the final 219 laps in the powerful Plymouth with an average speed of 94.837 miles per hour on the .635-mile facility. A blown tire stopped his streak at Charlotte but the famous records had been set.
In 1967, Petty won 27 races in a 48 starts. He had 38 top-five finishes and 40 top-10s, winning $150,199.10. In the Rebel 400 Darlington spring race, he passed Lee Petty’s old record of 54 career wins on a day when he led 266 of 291 laps on the 1.366-mile oval.
NASCAR leader Bill France, Sr., angered at criticism of Petty, said, “I know of no driver in NASCAR history who has brought more recognition to the sport. In bringing the spotlight into focus on the Petty team, he is also bringing added recognition to the sport.”
For his part, Petty grinned, “We nearly always go into a race with the fastest car or one that is competitive. If the car holds up, then I have not done my job like a I should have if we don’t win.”
In ‘67, the King and his Crew usually did.
