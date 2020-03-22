Between the blazing speeds of white sands and the numbing poverty surrounding white lightning NASCAR was born.
As the 1930s dawned in a nation staggered by the Great Depression, the South was among the hardest-hit sections of the entire country. Still recovering from the effects of the Civil War – which many living in the region still remembered – legions of small farmers in the rural states were barely able to feed their families.
Yet there was a determined spirit among the hot-blooded people determined to be self-sufficient while taking care of their own needs and the weather was almost always warm. Each was a reason that convinced young William Henry Getty France, a mechanic and automobile enthusiast, to move from Washington, D.C., to Daytona Beach, Florida, in 1935 with his wife, Anne, and little boy, Billy, Jr.
France opened a garage in those lean times while society was coming to grips with social ills and from Florida into North Georgia and the Carolinas stretching toward Virginia, the beginning of stock car racing had already been formed in a select group of men who had found a way to break the chain of poverty.
Liquor was popular but “government” whiskey was taxed heavily. Moonshine, made in the hills and hollers, could be produced in large quantities in stills with no tax. People were willing to buy and they could get more for less. The trick was to bring the supply to demand centers.
Hot rod cars, souped up by a generation of “shade tree” mechanics, driven by young boys and men with no fear of breakneck speeds on the curvy mountain roads, formed the nucleus of the moonshine trade and the foundation of NASCAR. One of best of the wrenchmen was Louis “Red” Voght, generally regarded as the top mechanic. Cars he worked on once won seven straight major races in those early years.
Men like Lloyd Seay, whom France called the “best pure driver of them all,” carried the moonshine through the Georgia hills in 100-gallon lots. The Flock brothers, Fonty and Bob, also hauled liquor, from the Atlanta area, although their little brother, Tim, was not allowed to drive a moonshine car until he graduated from high school. Bob Flock drove in Voght-prepared cars and rose to fame as local races began to grow in popularity across the southern states.
At first, the liquor haulers themselves would organize Sunday races simply to decide which of them was the best driver. Those rough-and-tumble events, carved out of flat pasture fields and with virtually no rules, were well attended in the small towns. Although no tickets were sold, the drivers would often “pass the hat” and pick up dimes and quarters and dollars from the spectators. More importantly to many of them was the prestige of winning.
France noticed the growing popularity of these races and he drove himself in many events. He also promoted the annual Daytona Beach races, developing a reputation as a tough but fair man. In the midst of this period, World War II stopped racing and even the manufacture of automobiles from early 1942 through mid-1947.
At that point, France tried to get support from the powerful American Automobile Association (AAA) for his National Championship Stock Car Circuit but Triple-A was not interested.
Undaunted, he forged ahead and in that first year after some 40 events, “Fonty” Flock won the title which included a trophy and $1,000. The drivers, used to working with dishonest promoters, were very impressed that France had kept his word.
So, in December of ‘47 at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, “Big Bill” and 34 notable personalities met to form a true professional organization. It was “Red” Voght who coined the term NASCAR for “National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing.” France was named president, the men formed a private corporation including an insurance policy and a benevolent fund for injured drivers.
The idea was sound, the association was born. In the 1948 season, injured World War II veteran Red Byron won the championship in a 52-race campaign. It was evident that Americans wanted to see races of late-model cars so France announced that in June 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first “Strictly Stock” race would be held.
It was the beginning of what would become the significant motorsports group in the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.