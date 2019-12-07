APPOMATTOX, Va. — In a battle of two top defenses, the offense that took advantage of the few mistakes came out on top.
Appomattox County scored three touchdowns through the air in the first half due to busted coverages and held on to beat Graham 28-13 Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinal football game at Bragg Stadium.
The Raiders (12-2) advance to the state title game for the fourth time in five seasons while the quest for a repeat by the G-Men (11-3) ends one step short.
We gave up some uncharacteristic passes in the first half, got beat on three passes that were just wide open and they got up and we couldn’t chase them,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said.
Appomattox quarterback Tre Lawing found Tez Booker wide open for a 30-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive after the Raiders marched down the field with their ground game.
The Raiders rushed for 228 yards for the game with Cristian Ferguson picking up 134 yards. They added 134 yards passing from Lawing.
In the second quarter Lawing found Tyler Gilliam wide open for a 27-yard touchdown pass to put Appomattox up 14-7.
The Raiders added another touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the half on a 31-yard touchdown reception by Jaheim Scruggs from Lawing.
Graham responded to the opening scoring drive by Appomattox with a three-play drive as Marqus Ray caught a screen pass from Devin Lester and ran 62 yards for the score.
The big play ability of Graham was slowed down by Appomattox to only two times as the G-Men were unable to get around the edge where they could use their speed to go down the sideline.
“They did a good job defensively and we didn’t help ourselves not executing offensively,” Palmer said.
With Graham on its own 25-yard line and needing 22 yards on a third down play Lester found Xavyion Turner behind the defense for a 75-yard touchdown.
The G-Men struggled to rush the ball only having 18 yards on the ground and being forced to throw the ball often.
“They were stacking people in the box and we were just not executing on the edges,” Palmer said.
Even with the Raiders playing to stop the run they were able to intercept two passes and break up a number of others as the G-Men were unable to put together long drives.
The closest Graham came to scoring in the second half was when Ray returned a punt for a touchdown which would have cut the lead to three. The score was nullified due to a penalty for an illegal blindside block.
“We had chances and it’s no one’s fault, we just didn’t capitalize on the chances we got. It happens like that sometimes,” senior Aaron Edwards said.
With the Raiders being able to sustain long drives the G-Men went for it on fourth down three times in the second half but were unsuccessful on all of them.
Lester finished the game with 207 yards passing. Turner led Graham receivers with four catches for 91 yards. Marqus Ray and Joey Dales each had three receptions with 78 and 38 yards receiving, respectively.
Down nine points in the fourth quarter the G-Men defense needed either a quick stop or a turnover which they got. The ballcarrier fumbles the ball and Landon Atkins recovered giving the G-Men possession on the Raiders half of the field.
Am 11-yard rush by Lester and eight-yard pass to Turner took the ball down to the 19-yard line but they were unable to convert a first down.
Both teams were fighting for each yard the entire game. The bounces ultimately went the way of Appomattox.
“We got a good group of guys and they didn’t want to let each other down, unfortunately things didn’t go our way,” Palmer said.
In Saturday’s other Class 2 state semifinal game, Stuarts Draft defeated Thomas Jefferson 49-7.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
At Bragg Stadium
Graham……….................7 6 0 0 — 13
Appomattox….................7 15 0 6 — 28
Scoring
First Quarter
A — Tez Booker 30-yard pass from Tre Lawing (Samuele Bianco kick) 7:44
G — Marqus Ray 62-yard pass from Devin Lester (Joey Dales kick) 6:30
Second Quarter
A — Tyler Gilliam 27-yard pass from Lawing (Bianco kick) 6:17
G — Xavyion Turner 75-yard pass from Lester (kick blocked) 4:26
A — Jaheim Scruggs 31-yard pass from Lawing (Scruggs run) 41.1
Fourth Quarter
A — Lawing 10-yard run (kick missed) 1:19
Team Statistics
First downs: G 6, A 14. Rush-yards: G 15-18, A 52-228. Pass yards: G 207, A 134. Comp-Att-Int: G 10-22-2, A 7-9-0. Fumbles-lost: G 0-0, A 3-1. Penalty-yards: G 7-65, A 10-69. Punts-avg: G 2-41, A 4 36.75.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: G Devin Lester 10-7, Tre Booker 4-11. A Cristian Ferguson 27-134, Tre Lawing 13-58, Keyshawn Baker 6-33, Tyler Gilliam 1-10, Team 5-(-9).
Passing: G Devin Lester 10-22-2 td- 207-2 int, A Tre Lawing 7-9-3 td-134-0 int.
Receiving: G Xavyion Turner 4-91, Marqus Ray 3-78, Joey Dales 3-38. A Tyler Gilliam 3-45, Tez Booker 2-61, Jaheim Scruggs 1-31, Jonathan Pennix 1-(-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.