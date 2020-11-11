BLUEFIELD, Va. — For West Virginia football teams like Bluefield and Princeton, this week’s start of the WVSSAC playoff season may be the closest thing to normality local coaches and athletes have experienced since the 2020 season took its first tentative steps forward.
In spite of all the other unusual circumstances, at least something is happening more or less when it’s supposed to happen. And this feels like a good thing.
Just across the state line in Virginia, it’s a little bit different. According to the Virginia High School League’s unique sports calendar— which was basically generated in response to the higher incidence of COVID-19 occurring in other parts of the state— VHSL football will kick off a six-game slate in February of 2021. This will be followed by two regional playoff games and two state playoff games
There have been no 2020 fall sports whatsoever in the Old Dominion.
“This is our May,” said Graham High School head football coach Tony Palmer, who was putting his kids through non-contact workouts on Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve been doing lifting and hitting the field. And we’ve been doing some 7-on-7. Our guys have been active,” said Palmer, whose program has been making the best of what is inarguably a challenging situation.
“I think this is going to be beneficial for us. We’ve made a lot of gains in the weight room. We’ve gotten bigger and stronger,” he said.
But it isn’t the merry month of May. It’s early November. Even with the unseasonably warm weather the lack of daylight savings time and flocks of migrating birds signal what time it really is in Southwest Virginia.
Guys like Palmer, who have experienced the seasonal shift as both a player and a coach, often have an internal biorhythm that reminds them what they should be doing in November.
They should be in the playoffs.
“It’s funny that you should say that, because I was thinking that the other day,” said Palmer.
“I was doing some stuff and I was thinking that, really this is a time when, hopefully, we’d be getting ready for the first round of the playoffs. You really can feel it. There’s no doubt about it,” he said.
Being just across the state line, Graham coaches and players are acutely aware that their arch-rival Bluefield Beavers are headed into the WVSSAC playoffs. The two schools normally open the season against one another and share Mitchell Stadium as a home field during both the regular season and the playoffs.
The mutual season opener was one of the first casualties of the COVID-19 era, but Palmer has kept an eye on the Beavers from a distance.
“I’ve watched them play some online. But that just hasn’t been the same, you know,” he said.
Football players who aren’t in perennial post-season programs might feel a pull in a different direction come November. Their bodies may instinctively feel like it’s time to shed the pads and pick up a basketball. Getting past that is one of the genuine psychological hurdles a rising high school football program must overcome en route to becoming a playoff regular.
For a guy like Palmer, who played for a state championship under the late Glynn Carlock, Sr., playoff expectations were ingrained early. Unsurprisingly, the G-Men have made the playoffs every year since Palmer took over the reins in 2015, including a VHSL Class 2 state championship season in 2018.
He has no intention of Graham’s upcoming football season being an exception to the playoff streak he’s established. This week may vaguely feel like an interruption in the usual pattern, but it hasn’t diverted his attention from the goal he and his kids are always focused on.
“Football guys are creatures of habit anyway. This is the time of the year you feel like you should be getting ready for the playoffs, but we’re just ready to play. We don’t care when it is. We just want our guys to get ready to have some fun. That’s what we’re working for,” Palmer said.
There’s no need to fixate on what’s missing right now, he noted. Once the VHSL football season gets under way in February, Palmer, his staff and players should have an extraordinary amount of football in front of them during 2021. Next August, VHSL football will likely return to its normal fall rhythm.
“Basically we’ll be coaching football and some of our guys will be playing football for most of the year when you think about it. You’ve got to work out once the season is over and the following season will be happening in only a few months,” Palmer said. “We’ll be having two football seasons in one year.”
