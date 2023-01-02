By Bob Hertzel
MORGANTOWN — The year 2022 was a year of change for West Virginia’s women’s basketball team as Mike Carey, who had rescued the program two decades earlier and established it as a team to be respected throughout the sport while contending in the tough Big 12, announced his retirement.
Carey had coached at the school for 21 years, winning a record 447 games.
His retirement obviously was thrust upon him after going 15-15 and turning down a post-season bid.
“It has been a privilege to lead this program, but I believe this is the right time in my life to turn the program over to someone else,” Carey said in the school’s release without making any further comment.
The “someone else” was Dawn Plitzuweit, who had coached South Dakota to the NCAA’s Sweet 16 in 2020-21 and who, at Grand Valley State in 2006, had won a Division II national championship.
She brought 346 victories with her to replace Carey, a Clarksburg native, in 16 seasons as a coach.
At her introductory press conference as the sixth women’s basketball coach in WVU history she laid out her coaching philosophy that had developed during the title year at Grand Valley State.
“Going into that season at Grand Valey State we felt like we really needed to meet expectations that were put in front of us and those expectations have been the same every year since,” she said. “Those expectations are No. 1, ‘Be your best.’ From a team standpoint, they were under a lot of pressure then and we wanted them to focus on being your best on a daily basis in everything you do.
“The second expectation,” she said, “was ‘Be thankful. Be thankful for what you have, be thankful for the opportunity that was given to you. And the last expectation, No. 3, was to enjoy the precious present. Focus on what you can do here and now.’”
Carey’s final season got away from him late. They went into the new year 7-3 with guard Madisen Smith leading the way as she roared past 1,000 career points, but from there on they went 8-12, including winning four of their last 11 games.
Plitzuweit came in with a base salary of $350,000 and with a chance through incentives to make it $650,000 and got right to work trying to rebuild a team that had been decimated by injury and the transfer portal.
She went into the transfer portal to land former TCU guard Davy Diggs and two weeks later latched onto graduate transfer guard from Western Michigan Danni Nichols.
Before opening the season, guards Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly earned Honorable Mention on the Preseason All-Big 12 team and the Mountaineers were selected to come in 8th in the Big 12 Preseason poll. Plitziweit made her official coaching debut on Nov. 10 with an 81-31 victory over USC Upstate, pushing the defense hard to force 41 turnovers, the most created by WVU in 11 years.
A week later she was welcomed by the ninth-largest crowd at home in the program’s history when 6,640 fans, mostly school kids on Education Day. They rewarded them with a 70-48 victory over Winthrop as Madisen Smith scored 15 points and Jayla Hemingway 12.
The women made it a four-game victory with a 31-point triumph over Central Michigan in the Cajun Challenge before suffering its first loss, being overwhelmed by No. 18/11 North Carolina State, 78-40.
As play picks up with the New Year with a tough Big 12 opener on New Year’s Eve at home against No. 23 Oklahoma, the Mountaineers stand at 9-2.
During the season Donna Abbott, who played at the school from 1989 to 1992 and was one of three payers to score more than 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds, was elected to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. Her 1,655 points rank ninth all-time in school history.
Two months after receiving the honor, Abbott, 52, died from cancer.
