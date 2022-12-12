HUNTINGTON – Marshall football will face UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The game will be played at Brooks Stadium, located on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, and it will be broadcast on ESPN, according to a Marshall University online press release.
“We always want to try to prioritize the experience of our student-athletes and fans when it comes to our postseason opportunities,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said in press release. “We also want to diversify the competition by playing programs we have not traditionally played. Playing UConn fit that goal. We are excited to get down to Grand Strand and take in the Myrtle Beach Bowl experience.”
Tickets for the contest can be purchased through Marshall athletics. Purchasing tickets through Marshall Athletics directly benefits the department financially and ensures that Herd fans will be seated in Marshall sections for the game, the university said in the online statemewnt. All fans wishing to purchase through the Marshall Ticket Office should do so through HerdZone or by calling 1-800-THE HERD during normal office hours (M-F, 9-4).
The Thundering Herd’s appearance in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl marks the sixth straight year and ninth time in 10 seasons that the program has made a bowl game. Marshall’s all-time bowl record is 12-6.
Spears added that Marshall’s bowl success speaks for itself and continuing that tradition is increasingly important with the changing landscape of college football, especially in terms of the College Football Playoff.
“We want to prepare our program for long-term success,” Spears said. “When the CFP expands, we want college football to know Marshall does it right and comes to play.”
This will be the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl, but first appearance for both Marshall and UConn in the event.
“We are thrilled to host the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director of Myrtle Beach Bowl. “After two successful contests, we are excited to once again welcome back the Grand Strand community and new fan bases to the Myrtle Beach area.
Marshall (8-4, 5-2 SBC) won four straight games with wins over Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State to end the 2022 regular season.
Defense has led the Thundering Herd this season. Marshall is in the top-10 nationally in scoring defense (16.2 points per game, 7th in FBS) and total defense (292.8 yards per game, 10th).
Marshall is also No. 9 nationally in sacks per game at 3.08. The Herd has 37 sacks on the season with All-Sun Belt Conference first-team selection Owen Porter leading the team at 9.5 sacks.
The Herd offense also has one of the nation’s top threats in running back Khalan Laborn, who has rushed for 1,423 yards (12th nationally) and 16 touchdowns (7th in FBS).
UConn comes into the game with a 6-6 record under first-year coach Jim Mora.
The Huskies won three straight games to get bowl eligible – a stretch that included wins over ACC foe Boston College and No. 19 Liberty — before falling in the season finale at Army, 34-17.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ESPN
Listen: To be updated
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
Twitter: @HerdFB
TICKETS
Purchase tickets at HerdZone.
PRE-GAME NOTES
Marshall comes into the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl having won four straight contests to end the season following a 28-23 win over Georgia State in the regular season finale on Nov. 26.
Marshall senior running back Khalan Laborn is 13th nationally with 1,423 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year.
Herd running back Rasheen Ali also has returned from injury over the last two games. Both went over the 100-yard mark in the win over Georgia State.
The Thundering Herd defense is first in the nation on opponents’ third-down conversion rate (23.4%).
ABOUT UCONN
Jim Mora is in his first season as the head coach of the UConn Huskies.
Quarterback Zion Turner is one of the Huskies’ prime offensive weapons, throwing for 1,241 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. Turner also has rushed for 237 yards and another score.
Victor Rosa and Devontae Houston have been a strong tandem in the backfield as well, rushing for 561 yards and 538 yards respectively.
Defensively, junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell has 133 tackles, including 8.0 for loss with 4.5 sacks on the season. He also has five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles to his credit.
SERIES HISTORY
Marshall and UConn have met once before in their history – that being a 16-10 win for the Thundering Herd in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.