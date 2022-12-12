Photo by Herdzone.com

Marshall football will face UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The game will be played at Brooks Stadium, located on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, and it will be broadcast on ESPN, according to an online university press release. Marshall comes into the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl having won four straight contests to end the season