At 7:30 this evening, amid the noise of bands, tailgaters, alumni bragging and pregame hype, a whistle will blow on field level and the 2023 Beaver-Graham Game will kick off to renew a football rivalry begun in 1911.
“Every year, that’s the way it is, this time of year,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said on Thursday. “The reunions. Everybody’s coming into town. You’ll get messages — ‘Go G-Men’ — from people you haven’t heard from in years. And I’m sure those (Bluefield High School) guys up there are getting the same thing.
“So we just have to keep our emotions in check, and realize we’re there to play a football game — and realize we’re there to try to dominate ‘em.”
To Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, the yearly celebrations leading up to the game are “fantastic. Our side wants us to win, their side wants them to win.”
“Our fans, our student body, our past alumni — they all come in, and they all have a super time during the week. The city’s done a super job trying to promote it and get things going, even more.”
The G-Men posted a 15-0 record last season, concluding with the Virginia Class 2 state championship. The Beavers rebounded from an 0-4 start to reach the Class AA playoffs, giving fits to eventual state champ Independence before the Patriots ended Bluefield’s season with a 5-6 record.
However, when the two neighboring schools meet over a pigskin at Mitchell Stadium, only one game matters.
Palmer said, “Personally, I look at it as, we’re playing a local team. That’s all I’m looking at it as. We’re playing a team that’s in our backyard. And we’re in their backyard. I think it’s something good for the community, for everybody to come out and get the season started.
“But, right now, we’re just concentrating on what we’ve got to do to be a better team.”
Palmer provided a frank assessment on Thursday of his players’ progress in preparation for the new campaign.
“They have good practices, they have bad practices,” the G-Men’s coach said. “What I’m really most proud about is how hard they’ve worked during the offseason. (We’re) just hoping that that would carry over into the season.”
“But there’s things that we need to work on, at this point. We’re not in full stride by (any) means or imagination, at this point. Hopefully, we’ll be good enough to get a win on (Friday) night.”
A pair of August scrimmages against Greenbrier East and James Monroe have demonstrated to the G-Men “things that we’re pretty good at, and things that we’re not so good at,” Palmer said. “That’s what scrimmages are for — and, hopefully, we’ve fixed things.”
He said that those efforts to improve are “absolutely” typical of the leadup to the season’s first game.
“Most of the time, teams are going to be better, four or five or six games into the season than they are, early on. You know, that’s where we are right now, and we hope we can just build and get better each week.”
Palmer said, “We’re pleased with what we see with these guys – for the most part. I mean, we really are. They have worked their tails off.
“I think this is probably the strongest football team that I’ve ever had … but that doesn’t mean you’re a good football player, because you’re strong. There (are) techniques that have to be taught, and things like that, to make you a football player.”
Simon, in a separate interview, said, “Graham is talented at just about every position. They’ve got athletes. … I think it’s going to be a tough game.”
“And I think Princeton’s a talented team and will be a tough game. We play a heck of a rival, then we’ve got to go play another rival, the next week. That’s pretty hard to do, but we’ve been doing it for years. And I think it prepares our players for the season.”
Nobody likes to start the season 0-1, much less 0-2. At that point last fall, Simon had no choice but to move forward, selling his players on the fact that they were learning how to compete against quality opponents.
“We lost to two state champions that went undefeated last year (Graham and Independence). Excellent teams. We lost to Princeton; they had a heck of a year.”
“We lost, barely, by a few points here and there, that could have been different. That, I think, is what made our kids so nice to work with. By the end of the year, I just liked what I saw.”
During the first week of August, Bluefield was leaning toward installing talented senior Sencere Fields at quarterback.
After one week of preseason practice, Simon said, “Looking right now, we’ll be more of a running team. But, I’ve got to say this, we will work hard, and keep pushing to develop a good passing game. …
“By midseason, and late season, we’ll be able to throw the ball a lot more effectively than, say, we started out at the beginning … .”
The Beavers return a number of defensive standouts.
“I think it’ll be a good mix of defensive players, and I look for our defense to be pretty good,” said Simon.
Crystal ball gazing aside, the noise suffusing the Beaver-Graham Game both physically and psychologically — can inject uncertainties that make for surprising turns of events.
“It’s something new for the younger guys,” Palmer said. “The older guys have been there before; they’ve played in this game, they know what this game’s like. It’s a lot of emotion.
“Turnovers will absolutely kill you in this game. Self-inflicted mistakes will absolutely kill you in this game. …
“We just really have to worry about us. (We’re) not concerned about Bluefield, what Bluefield’s doin’, what people are talking about us out of this locker room.”
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium. This year, Bluefield is designated as the home team, and Graham will be the “visitors.” The parking lots open for game parking at 4 p.m., according to a website posted by the Bluefield (W.Va.) Economic Development Authority.
Pregame festivities are scheduled to include a parachute drop-in by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights.
Graham took last season’s opener by a 29-25 score. Bluefield’s last win in the series was by a 41-27 margin to begin the 2019 season.
Restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic sapped a lot of energy from the rivalry for a couple of years, said Simon. The game in 2020 was wiped out when the Virginia High School League cancelled the football season statewide.
“But gradually we’re going to get it all back,” said Simon, “and I think this year should be a heck of a year just to get it started.”
