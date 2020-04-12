TAZEWELL, Va. — Had the Tazewell High School softball team taken to the field, chances are the Lady Bulldogs would have had their fair share of victories just like any other year.
Unfortunately, 2020 turned out to be a year like no other.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unfair to all high school spring sports. As far as longtime head coach Tom Keene is concerned, circumstances have been even crueler to one of Tazewell’s oldest rivals than to his own softball program.
“I feel sorry for Richlands High School. They had one of the best teams around and were probably going to repeat as state champion,” said Keene. “They’re not going to get that opportunity and it’s a shame. Because it’s all about the kids. It doesn’t matter what school they’re from.”
The opportunity to play home and away against one of the best softball teams in Virginia would have been great experience for Keene’s youth-laden team. The 2020 season was destined to be a major rebuild.
One returning senior starter with all-district credentials — Brooke Rowe — was lost for the year due to shoulder surgery. The Lady Bulldogs’ top returning pitcher was Alivia Nolley, an all-district player who transferred to Lebanon. That created an opportunity for returning starter Kenzie Lambert, a third baseman and pitcher who earned all-SWD honors last year as a utility player. Lambert is a multi-sports athlete at Tazewell who’s run indoor and outdoor track for the Bulldogs programs in addition to playing softball.
“Kenzie was going to be my No. 1 pitcher this year. When we left school, I said, ‘Be sure to go out and throw because ... we don’t know. At the time we thought it might not be for longer than two weeks. Has she been throwing? I haven’t got a clue. I’m sure she probably has been because she’s a dedicated athlete,” Keene said.
Junior right fielder Maddie Wimmer, who had just recovered from shoulder surgery, was another veteran back in the dugout. Sage Lambert, a sophomore first baseman was injured in the off-season while literally falling out of a tree, but she had recovered in time to rejoin the team on the field. Junior outfielder-infielder Michaela Thomas also brought some experience back to the team.
Around that nucleus, Keene was looking forward to figuring out how to incorporate nine freshmen players into his team.
“We were very, very young. We were going to do the best we could and that’s all we could’ve done. It was going to be a trying year ... kind of an interesting season, to tell the truth,” Keene said.
Some spring sports coaches continue to hold out hope that something will be redeemed from a 2020 season that global fear has swept away. Keene has already accepted the likelihood that there won’t be a second chance for this season
“I think it will be over. I do. We’re actually taking down our batting cages at Tazewell. We’re taking our indoor net down in the gym. It just doesn’t look very promising for the rest of the year,” he said.
Keene said he didn’t believe the loss of the 2020 season will hurt any of his players’ chances of getting to play college softball. Those who’ve drawn interest from scouts have already been on the radar. Since no other seniors in Southwest Virginia will have a 2020 softball season, that surely levels the playing field, recruiting-wise.
But a lost season is still a lost season.
“Thank goodness a lot of these seniors have already been seen. I just feel bad for the kids, because they’re who it’s all about.” said Keene. “I hate it, and I hate it for them more than anything else. They just wanted to play their senior season and end [their high school careers] on a good note,” he said.
Keene had reached the point in the interview when many coaches will fall back on conventional coaching wisdom. They become stoic, like Humphrey Bogart in ‘Casablanca.’ They’ll observe that the problems of a softball or football or basketball team don’t amount to a hill of beans in the crazy world we happen to be living in. Or something like that. In trying times, many of us expect coaches to place a game they obviously love in some kind of reasonable perspective, given the gravity and tragedy that life dishes out.
Keene gave it his best shot. And then he told the unvarnished truth.
“This is my thing, and I guess it’s my belief. It’s the type of guy I am. When I coach, it’s about the kids. That’s what I believe in,” Keene said.
“Do I believe in God? Yes, I do. Do I go to church every Sunday? No, I don’t. But I know we all have a number out there. And when that number is called, it doesn’t matter. You’re going to be called. And there’s a reason you’re called. We just don’t know that reason,” Keene said.
“Am I lost? Yes. I’m lost. But it’s not about me. It’s about those kids,” he said.
It’s an admission that let slip how deeply meaningful the season really was to Keene. He is a career educator who has coached multiple sports for many years at Tazewell High School. He is like thousands of high school coaches in Virginia and West Virginia, who have devoted their lives to bringing young people along. These are men and women for whom the rhythm of changing seasons has been an ordering principle for most of their adulthood, if not since childhood.
And now arrives the lost season.
It just happened to hit the Bulldogs skipper at a time in his life when keeping a lid on how much it meant was nigh impossible. He’d lost his mother only six months ago, he said. There was only one thing that helped to console his grief. Being a coach.
“I know that without these kids, I couldn’t have made it through it. I’m sorry,” said Keene, apologizing for the emotion his voice was betraying.
“That’s why I love them, and why I hate this for them. They got me through cross country. They got me through indoor track. Now this ... I’m sorry. This is tough. It’s just tough.”
