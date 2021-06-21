EAST RIVER — It was the longest day of the year. It turned into the longest night for the Graham High School boys soccer team.
And when the G-Men survived overtime, after trailing 2-0, to post a 3-2 win over the Glenvar Highlanders on Monday night, it seemed worth every minute to the still-undefeated team in maroon, which is going to the state title game for the first time in school history.
Joe Tyson’s header ended the marathon contest with a golden goal in the second overtime period.
Tyson said, “Me and the keeper went up for it, and I got my head on it and got it in the back of the net.”
“We gave 110 percent, the whole game,” he said.
A near-record-setting crowd for a high school soccer game took their seats in the bleachers at East River Soccer Complex for the first state semifinal boys soccer game hosted by Graham in program history.
Coach George Aiello’s G-Men, now sporting a 15-0 record, will play Wednesday in the Virginia Class 2 state championship match. That game will be hosted by Nandua High School, which beat Clarke County 3-1 on Monday in the other semifinal.
“We just wanted to get the ball in the back of the net,” Aiello said. “The momentum shifted for us. … It’s awesome!”
Graham’s top scorer, Ben Morgan, was a marked man all night at East River as he drew special attention by the Highlanders whenever the ball was in their half of the field. But he came up with the crucial late goal that forced overtime.
“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid,” Morgan said. “We’re going to state on Wednesday. That’s everybody’s dream.”
“It’s just crazy. I’m so excited, so grateful for this team.”
The defenses for both teams ruled the ends of the pitch for most of the contest, except for a seven-minute stretch of the second half in which the Highlanders found the net twice.
The scoreless first half was interrupted by a weather delay of about half an hour, the result of a spinoff of moisture from Tropical Storm Claudette. The rain did not return during the rest of the game.
A little more than two minutes after halftime, Erwin Montanez fired a corner kick to Maddox Fisher near the far post for a short-range scoring blast.
Riley Geddes punched in the next goal after a nice cross by Jackson Shepherd.
The match was delayed again, for 27 minutes, due to injury. Graham defender Aidan Bowers slid to the turf while trying to cut off another attack by Shepherd.
Bowers appeared to sustain a leg injury and, though he remained conscious, he was eventually taken off the field by stretcher and into an ambulance.
Once play resumed, Graham pushed the ball up and took a series of corner kicks, but their offensive forays ended with the ball bouncing just a few feet short of the Glenvar goal line.
Ethan Aiello, the coach’s son, got the G-Men on the board with a cannon shot from 26 yards away, using an assist from Brayden Surface.
Morgan tied the proceedings 2-2 with seven minutes to go in regulation. He was run over by a pair of Highlanders, just two yards outside of the goal box.
He coolly lofted a direct kick over the Glenvar line of defenders, and the ball bounced off the keeper’s arms and into the back of the net as the home fans cheered.
Morgan said, “I won it (the penalty kick), and I looked at the coach and said, ‘I’ve got to take it.’ …
He said about fighting through the Glenvar defense, “At times, it felt like it was four-v-one, but that’s kind of been the theme for the season. … I had great teammates out there to feed me the ball, and I gave the ball back to them. We got the win, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Both sides had unsuccessful chances in the final minutes before overtime.
Most of the first overtime was spent with the ball volleying through the middle 80 percent of the field.
Then, in the blink of an eye, the match ended in the first minute of the second overtime when Brayden Surface offered up a cross to Tyson, who headed the ball into the right side of the Glenvar goal.
After battling through a season altered occasionally by the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the G-Men had to go through two overtimes on Friday night before beating Gate City on penalty kicks to reach Monday’s semifinal.
George Aiello said Glenvar is “a great team. They pass the ball well. … We knew we just had to keep on shooting, and it’d go in. So that’s what we did.”
“We’re going to the state championship!”
