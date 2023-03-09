CHARLESTON — George Washington shrugged off some early ball-handling adventures Wednesday evening to capture a 72-51 victory against Princeton in the Class AAAA Region 4 co-finals at GW High School and secure a berth in next week's big show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Patriots senior guard Brendan Hoffman poured in 36 points, going over 1,000 for his career in the process, and senior forward Ben Nicol donated 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.
It's the seventh straight year in which GW has qualified for the state tourney.
Princeton (16-6) got the attention of the boisterous crowd in the first half as it trailed just 27-23 despite shooting only 26%. The Tigers' swarming defense forced 13 GW turnovers in the first half, 10 of them the result of steals.
But George Washington (22-3) eventually solved that issue and came out firing in the second half. The Patriots hit 10 of 12 shots in the third period, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and were comfortably ahead 52-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Hoffman tallied 24 of his 36 points in the second half, ending up 7 of 9 from long range, including a string of six straight makes. The Patriots as a team were 12 of 23 on 3s.
For Princeton, Nic Fleming led in scoring with 16 points, followed by Kris Joyce (11) and Koen Sartin (11). Sartin also had five rebounds and Fleming four steals.
George Washington 72
Princeton 51
PRINCETON (16-6)
Fleming 7-13 0-0 16, Stover 1-3 0-1 2, Hancock 1-10 2-2 4, Joyce 2-9 6-7 11, Sartin 4-9 0-0 11, Cochran 2-8 0-0 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 3, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, totals 18-56 8-10 51
GEORGE WASHINGTON (22-3)
Lewis 4-5 0-0 8, Lunsford 2-5 0-0 5, Hoffman 12-16 5-5 36, Deem 1-4 0-0 3, Nicol 5-8 1-1 14, Dennison 1-1 0-0 2, Kelley 0-0 0-0 0, Gute 1-3 0-0 2, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Lowe 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Michael 1-1 0-0 2, Mullen 0-1 0-0 0, totals 27-45 6-6 72
Princeton........10 13 6 22 — 51
GW...................14 13 25 20 — 72
3-point shooting— Princeton 7-22 (Fleming 2-3, Stover 0-1, Hancock 0-5, Joyce 1-6, Sartin 3-6, Edwards 1-1), GW 12-23 (Lunsford 1-4, Hoffman 7-9, Deem 1-4, Nicol 3-4, Gute 0-1, Mullen 0-1)
