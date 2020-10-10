BLUEFIELD — To revive the Bluefield State College football program a first-time head coach has been tasked with the job.
Tony Coaxum may not have spent any time as a head coach but has plenty of experience coaching at all levels of football including winning a Super Bowl ring.
“I’m so excited to be here, be part of this program. To build this thing from the ground up the right way with the great people, to take care of the great student-athletes that we’ll bring in here from right here in Bluefield and the surrounding areas,” Coaxum said.
The Charleston, South Carolina, native stood out to the search committee due to his combination of experience and qualities that they targeted for the coach that will lead the Big Blues onto the football field for the first time since 1980.
“I just can’t express with words how lucky we are to have him here. Natural-born leader, coached at the NFL, coached at West Point, coached at high school, if that’s not enough he’ll definitely show you his ring for the Denver Broncos,” said Derrick Price, interim Athletics Director and head men’s basketball coach.
Coaxum was in his first year as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach for the University of Northern Colorado, a NCAA Division I FCS program. He spent two seasons as an assistant special teams coordinator for the Denver Broncos who won a Super Bowl in 2016.
The West Point graduate also spent seven years as an assistant at Army along with year-long stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas Jayhawks and Central Michigan Chippewas.
There were certain criteria that the Big Blues wanted in their head coach to restart the program after getting advice from other colleges where that happened and they were leadership and discipline.
“Starting a program up you need somebody that’s going to be a leader, you need somebody that’s going to display some discipline in our student athletes,” Price said.
His background in the Army and coaching at numerous places showed the committee that he had what they wanted.
Coaxum doesn’t want to only develop good players but leaders and he feels that sports teams do the best job at that.
“To me athletics grooms the best leaders cause you understand that it’s not about you, you understand that it takes a team, it takes other people around you and so that’s my number one focus and by doing that that carries over onto the football field,” Coaxum said.
From his experience coaching at high school, college and in the NFL he learned what worked at every level and what could be translated to his future coaching jobs no matter whether they were
“There’s things that I learned in high school that I can bring to college, there’s things i learned in high school that I was able to take to the NFL and obviously other way around. Things I learned in the NFL that I take all the way down,” Coaxum said.
One thing he knows about this job of building up the Big Blues football program is that he could not do it alone but has the support from inside and outside the college there to help him when at every step.
“I’m not strong enough to do it by myself, I got a great team here that is entrusting me to take on this opportunity,” Coaxum said.
The next step in the process for Coaxum is to start recruiting players and building his coaching staff so they can fine tune what type of player they want.
Coaxum sees himself as the leader of the program while the offensive and defensive coordinators are the X and Os gurus on the staff with the rest of the coaches. He will help throughout but said that if he was the smartest person on the staff then they would be in trouble.
He wants the Big Blues to be very aggressive on the field and provide entertaining football to the fans while being the best people the second they step off the field.
“On the football field its going to be crazy maniacs running around the field with a lot of swagger playing some high speed, physical football. But in the classroom and the community and in the community we’re going to be perfect gentlemen, people that you’re going to be able to respect and be proud of,” Coaxum said.
To build a team to begin playing next fall recruiting has to begin immediately for Coaxum and he has the large challenge of having no players on his roster.
Coaxum sees the location of the Big Blues as very good to attract players from a radius of five or six hours driving.
“We’re in a great location to get some top level athletes but more importantly to get the high character young men that value their education and they’ll work their tails off academically and on the field,” Coaxum said.
Coaxum does not want to recruit like any other NCAA Division II school and will instead focus on talented players that fit the mold they want on and off the field.
Him and his staff may be wanting a player who has offers from bigger schools but that won’t stop them from continue to recruit that player.
“I’m going to recruit for the kids that best fit our character footprint, what we want as young men in the community but when it comes to football who fit our schemes so if I’m going after kids and they end up being offered by bigger schools I’m not backing down,” Coaxum said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.