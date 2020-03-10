GARDNER — Making the state tournament was a goal that the PikeView High girls basketball team discussed at its first practice of the season.
That goal has been achieved. The Panthers play in the WVSSAC Class AA state quarterfinals today at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
PikeView will get the party started, playing defending state champion Fairmont Senior at 9:30 a.m.
The Panthers are on their longest winning streak of the season and must focus on continuing their winning formula just three wins away from a state title.
“You just have to play your game and if you play your game you’ll be alright,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
This is the fifth appearance in the state tournament for PikeView (17-8) in its history and third under Miller while Fairmont Senior (20-5) has made the championship game four of the past five seasons.
Defense has been the calling card for PikeView during its past 13 games in which it has gone 11-2 with both losses coming to Class AAA schools.
During the 13-game stretch the Panthers have allowed 47.4 points a game anchored by the post defense of Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey. The Polar Bears are scoring 61 points a game this year with four of their five losses to teams playing in the state tournament.
“Defensively if we play them like we’ve been playing on defense I think we’’ll be fine,” Miller said.
It is not the first time this season that PikeView will be playing Fairmont Senior. The teams met on December 21 with the Polar Bears coming out victorious 70-56.
The Panthers jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter when the teams met in the regular season but the Polar Bears bounced back with a 28-12 quarter to go into half time ahead.
Fairmont Senior is led by sophomore guard Marley Washenitz who was the only returning starting this year. She is averaging 24.5 points a game this season but is not the only scorer as she was held without a field goal in the region co-final win over Frankfort.
Bekah Jenkins had a team-high 12 points in that game along with 11 for Reagan Blasher and 10 for Morgan Lilley.
“They’re quick and they have one real good player but they also have several players that are really good,” Miller said.
Jenkins is the only other player that averages double figures scoring for the Polar Bears but they have different players stepping up each game as Washenitz draws a lot of attention.
Lilley is one of two that stand over six-foot for Fairmont Senior and both will have a big task on both ends of the court with the tall duo of post players for PikeView.
Similar to when the teams played in the regular season PikeView is wanting a fast start but the key is sustaining the lead once it is acquired.
“We need a good quick start and if we can get that I think we’ll be fine and if the shots are falling that will help us tremendously,” Miller said.
With teams focused on stopping McKinney and Bailey in the post it opens up more space for the outside shooters from PikeView.
Mackenzee Shrewsbury and Hannah Perdue each made a pair of three-pointers in the region co-final victory over Wyoming East which forced teams to defend the perimeter more allowing PikeView to get the ball into the post.
“If our outside shooting is going then that really opens up everything for us,” Miller said.
Point guard Hope Craft and Olivia Boggess are the two other main perimeter players with ability to create shots while Anyah Brown provided relief in the post off the bench.
Against a Fairmont Senior team that is only allowing 44.3 points a game every possession is valuable for PikeView.
Getting a good shot is imperative for PikeView as Fairmont Senior can play low scoring games and get to the free-throw line where they are a very good team.
Not getting into foul trouble is a key for all seven of the players in the rotation for PikeView to allow Miller to mix and match who is in the game depending on the situation.
