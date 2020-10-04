BLUEFIELD — After a shortened preseason and not getting in a scrimmage, the Bluefield High School football team is getting better every week and it is evident in the increased production of the offense.
Bluefield racked up 612 yards of offense Friday night at Mitchell Stadium in a win over Point Pleasant 46-28 to remain undefeated.
“Happy with the offense. We were hard to stop tonight and did a nice job putting points on the board,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said.
Six different Beavers found the end zone in the game as they jumped out to a 25-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter.
The distribution of carries and receptions was evident on Senior Night for Bluefield (4-0) and the players embrace sharing the football.
“It’s fun because everybody is sharing the ball. Everybody is getting a chance and opportunity to prove themselves,” said junior wide receiver Jacorian Green.
Green had his best game of the season, hauling in seven passes for 129 yards and a 49-yard touchdown reception.
Quarterback Carson Deeb did not throw his first incompletion until the second quarter, He finished the night with just six passes that hit the turf and threw for 344 yards. Deeb has 1,063 yards passing this season in just four games with 10 touchdown tosses. He’s only been picked off twice.
“Carson’s a great quarterback. He can find the people that are open and everything, he’s just a great quarterback overall,” Green said.
Deeb found Ryker Brown on a slant for a 9-yard score in the first quarter and then 22 seconds later Juwaun Green was crossing the goal line on a 52-yard reception.
On the first play after the kickoff Point Pleasant (1-2) completed a pass but fumbled and Bluefield’s Dakota Stroupe fell on it.
Juwaun Green also had a solid night catching passes from Deeb with 124 yards on six passes, including a four-yard score in the second quarter. Those were the first two touchdown receptions of the season for the senior.
It wasn’t just the aerial attack that was successful but also the ground game as the offensive line opened up holes for ball carriers. The Beavers finished with 286 yards rushing and four players with at least 42 yards.
“We just got to push our line and as long as our line gives us a few seconds to run we go,” said senior running back Jacob Martin.
Martin scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and had 45 yards on the ground.
The Beavers rushing attack was led by Jaeon Flack, who came into the game with just 89 yards through three games before rushing for a team-high 114 yards on seven carries. In the fourth quarter he burst free for a 54-yard score.
Deeb continued to showcase his improvement as a runner, scoring the opening touchdown on an 8-yard designed quarterback run. Later he took a read option 27 yards before the touchdown by Martin. Deeb has a team-high five rushing touchdowns this season.
Freshman Amir Hairston provided a change of pace for the Beavers when in the game, rushing for 73 yards on seven carries.
After falling into the early deficit Point Pleasant battled back, mainly relying on the legs of quarterback Hunter Bush to scramble. He finished with 118 yards rushing and 138 through the air.
“We can’t let the QB get outside. As soon as we contain him we can stop him,” Martin said.
Bush scored the opening touchdown for Point Pleasant halfway through the second quarter on a designed quarterback run and then found Trey Peck for a 39-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute until halftime.
In the second half Point Pleasant found its groove, running the ball led by Bush and Evan Roach. It finished with 230 yards, 143 in the second half.
When Bluefield did not have enough players aligned up front, Point Pleasant was able to find space running the ball. But it but struggled more when the Beavers focused on stopping the run and dared the visitors to throw against a talented secondary.
“Defensively, it probably gave them an advantage sometimes when we didn’t have enough players in the box and once we made that adjustment we did a little better job stopping them ... but we’ll get better defensively,” Simon said. “It’s just going to take us a little time to put the pieces to the puzzle.”
Bush scored on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter and then Roach found Zane Wamsley for a short pass that turned into a 23-yard touchdown after evading numerous defenders.
Roach had 73 yards on the ground and the one pass for a touchdown with Wamsley catching 10 passes for 79 yards.
Even though Bluefield was ranked at the top of Class AA by the WVSSAC coming into the game the players and coaching staff understand they are nowhere near where they want to be and will get better every time they step onto the football field against an opponent.
“We’re going to learn lessons every week,” Simon said. “That’s one thing about football you have some good points and you always have some things to work on.”
Bluefield heads on the road next week but will stay in the county making only a short trek to PikeView.
At Mitchell Stadium
Point Pleasant… 0 14 0 14 — 28
Bluefield……….. 19 13 7 7 — 46
Scoring
First Quarter
B — Carson Deeb 8-yard run (kick missed) 5:24
B —Ryker Brown 9-yard pass from Deeb (Jackson Wills kick) 1:59
B — Juwaun Green 52-yard pass from Deeb (kick missed) 1:37
Second Quarter
B — Ju. Green 4-yard pass from Deeb (kick missed) 8:48
PP — Hunter Bush 3-yard run (Ellie Wood kick) 5:44
B — Jacorian Green 49-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 4:43
PP — Trey Peck 39-yard pass from Bush (Wood kick) 42.7
Third Quarter
B — Jacob Martin 2-yard run (Wills kick) 3:04
Fourth Quarter
PP — Bush 1-yard run (Wood kick) 3:21
B — Jaeon Flack 54-yard run (Wills kick) 3:00
PP — Zane Wamsley 23-yard pass from Evan Roach (Wood kick) 1:23
Team Statistics
First downs: PP 19; B 19. Rush-Yards: PP 39-230; B 24-286. Pass yards: PP 161; B 326. Comp-Att-Int: PP 17-23-0; B 20-26-0. Fumbles-lost: PP 2-1; B 1-0. Penalty-Yards: PP 4-26; B 1-15. Punts-Avg.: PP 4-31; B none.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: PP Hunter Bush 19-118, Evan Roach 10-73, Brooks Pearson 5-16, Preston Taylor 2-10, Zane Wamsley 2-8, Trey Peck 1-5. B Jaeon Flack 7-114, Amir Hairston 7-74, Jacob Martin 5-45, Carson Deeb 3-42, Shawn Mitchell 2-12, Gaige Sisk 1-0.
Passing: PP Hunter Bush 16-22-0 int-138-1 td, Evan Roach 1-1-0 int-23-1 td. B Carson Deeb 19-24-0 int-317-4 td, Ryker Brown 1-1-0 int-9-0 td.
Receiving: PP Zane Wamsley 10-79, Trey Peck 2-42, Joel Beatti 2-13, Zander Watson 1-16, Tristan Rupe 1-6, Saiquon Olivial 1-5. B Jacorian Green 7-129, Juwaun Green 6-124, Ryker Brown 4-35, Gaige Sisk 1-21, Logan Hyder 1-9, Amir Hairston 1-8.
Turnovers: PP none; B Dakota Stroupe fumble recovery.
