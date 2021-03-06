BRUSHFORK — The Beavers are back.
Logan Hyder fired up 17 points and the Bluefield High School boys basketball team inaugurated their 2021 season with a 58-40 victory over visiting Mingo Central at the Brushfork Armory, on Friday night.
Hyder went 3-for-6 from 3-point range also shooting 4-for-5 at the free throw line for the Beavers (1-0), also pulling down five rebounds.
Chance Johnson added 12 points for Bluefield, also grabbing three rebounds, handing out three assists and blocking two shots. Gillis Walker had eight points, five rebounds and blocked two shots and Steven Addair had eight points and two assists.
Jarius Jackson led Mingo County with 12 points. Justin May scored nine points and had five rebounds for the Miners (0-1)
The Beavers return to action Thursday, taking on Greenbrier East in a 7:30 p.m. clash at The Armory.
Late Boys Games
PikeView 68, Oak Hill 63
OAK HILL — Kobey Taylor-Williams scored 25 points and Dylan Blake 23 as PikeView won a close battle with Oak Hill, 68-63.
Kameron Lawson added 12 points for the Panthers.
Sammy Crist led Oak Hill with 21 points. Trey Foster followed with 12 and Cade Maynor 10.
The Red Devils will host Hurricane today at 4 p.m. PikeView will visit Independence at 7 p.m.
PIKEVIEW (1-0)
Kobey Taylor-Williams 25, Dylan Blake 23, Kameron Lawson 12, Jake Coalson 6, Ryan Pennington 2.
OAK HILL (0-1)
Sammy Crist 21, Trey Foster 12, Cade Maynor 10, Jacob Perdue 8, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 6, Omar Lewis 2, Jacob Ward 2, Camden Craddock 2.
PikeView.......10 15 21 22 — 68
Oak Hill...........9 15 16 23 — 63
3-point goals — PV: 7 (Taylor-Williams 3, Lawson 4); OH: 10 (Crist 3, Foster 3, Maynor 2, Perdue 2). Fouled out: OH: Lewis.
Late Girls Games
PikeView 51
Shady Spring 38
CLEAR FORK — The Tigers girls jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, going on to outgun the homestanding Renegades in a mutual season opener, on Friday.
Sadie Boggess led Princeton (1-0) hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points. Boggess also had five of Princeton’s 21 steals. Laken Dye scored 15 points, 12 rebounds with four points. Kylie Conner and Ciarra Porterfield scored eight points apiece. Kailey Sarver had four steals.
Shyan Jenkins scored 14 points to pace Westside (0-1), with Sidney Cochran chipping in 11 points.
PikeView 51
Shady Spring 38
SHADY SPRING — Hannah Perdue scored a game-high 32 points to lead PikeView to a 51-32 win at Shady Spring, on Friday.
Anyah Brown added 14 for PikeView, which will host Summers County on Wednesday.
Kierra Richmond and Brooklyn Gibson scored 13 apiece for Shady. The Tigers will travel to Riverside on Monday.
PIKEVIEW (1-0)
Anyah Brown 14, Brooke Craft 1, Cat Farmer 2, Hannah Harden 2, Hannah Perdue 32.
SHADY SPRING (0-1)
Kierra Richmond 13, Brooklyn Gibson 13, Liv Tabit 2, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Kylie Barnes 2.
PikeView.............11 13 7 20 — 51
Shady Spring..... 11 11 9 7 — 38
3-point goals — PV: 2 (Perdue 2); SS: 3 (Gibson, Barnes 2). Fouled out — SS: Tabit.
Montcalm 49
Richwood 35
MONTCALM — Olivia Alexander scored 21 points to lead the Lady Generals past the Lady Jacks, on Friday.
MacKenzie Crews scored nine points, handing out seven assists and collecting five steals for Montcalm.
Trinita Amick scored 12 for Richwood with teammate Kiara Smith adding 10 points.
Montcalm returns to action at home Monday, taking on Greater Beckley Christian at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.