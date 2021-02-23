NARROWS, Va. — Narrows High School football coach Kelly Lowe recognizes how precious every playing opportunity will be this season, so he knew the Green Wave needed to play for the win in Tuesday’s season opener with Bath County. But with his team heading into varsity play with no scrimmage preceding it, he wanted to get as many kids into the first game as possible.
He got to have both wishes fulfilled.
Eleven different Narrows ball carriers churned out 260 yards rushing and the Green Wave opened its 2021 Spring slate with a 59-0 Pioneer District victory over the visiting Chargers.
“It’s the way we wanted to start — with a win,” said Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe. “When knew we were going to see a lot of mistakes going in and we saw a lot of mistakes, but they’re fixable mistakes. As far as the kids’ effort, it was phenomenal. Everybody played hard. We played a lot of kids tonight and it was a really good way to start the season.”
Reid Bowman passed for 117 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown strike to Logan Green, who led all Narrows receivers on the night with three catches for 79 yards. Bowman also scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards. Green added a 5-yard scoring run.
The levee broke on Bath (0-1, 0-1) from the outset when Chris Via recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and returned it 18 yards to score, initiating a 35-point opening quarter.
The Narrows defense throttled the Chargers offense, holding the visitors to 70 yards total offense.
“It was just a total team effort on defense. Everybody did a good job reading their keys and flying to the football. They did a great job,” Lowe said.
The Green Wave rushing committee got a 6-yard scoring run from Ty Robertson, a 33-yard scoring scramble from Dawson Snidow, a 17-yard touchdown run from Jake Robertson and a 5-yard scoring run from Sam Albert.
Narrows will face district rival Parry McCluer at Buena Vista on Monday night.
The game was previously slated to be played on Saturday afternoon.
At Harry Ragsdale Field
Narrows 59, Bath County 0
Bath Count.......0 0 0 0 — 0
Narrows..........35 18 6 0 — 59
How They Scored
First Quarter
11:51 Nz — Chris Via 18 fumble return (Reid Bowman run)
11:40 Nz — Ty Robertson 6 run (Jake Robertson run)
7:56 Nz — Reid Bowman 3 run (kick failed)
4:21 Nz — Logan Green 5 run (Bowman kick)
1:00 Nz — Bowman 9 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
10:51 Nz — Logan Green 45 pass from Bowman (kick failed)
9:45 Nz — Dawson Snidow 33 run (kick failed)
9:12 Nz — Jake Robertson 17 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
2:52 Nz —Sam Albert 5 run (kick failed)
