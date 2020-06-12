BURKES GARDEN, Va. — The 27th Annual Varmint 1/2 Marathon is still scheduled for Saturday and today is the final day to register.
In addition to the physical race taking place at the Burkes Garden Community Building there are virtual races for both the half marathon and 5k. There will be no 5k or kids mile fun run taking place Saturday in Burkes Garden due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Registration is open until midnight at www.werunevents.com with a limit of 250 runners, 214 were registered as of noon Friday. There is no race day registration.
This year's race is dedicated to Josh Wandell and his fight against ALS.
Handmade wood sheep will be the trophies and all runners will receive a Varmint mask this year.
The current Varmint 1/2 Marathon record holders are Tanner Cook who set the record in 2017 before breaking it in 2018 with a time of 1:13.04 and Stephanie Place who broke the women's record with a time of 1:21.31 in 2017.
