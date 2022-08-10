BLUEFIELD — Neither Mercer County team hotly contended for this year’s Appalachian League championship, but the second season of summer baseball under the new format was an encouraging development for area baseball fans.
On Monday, the Kingsport Axmen defeated the Burlington Sock Puppets 5-2 at Burlington for the 2022 Appalachian League championship. In that Kingsport was able to put together a West Division championship squad after last year’s debut season debacle attests to the apparent resilience of the reconfigured Appy League.
Last season was a work in progress and so, to some degree, was this season. The key word is ‘progress’ — because progress visibly occurred between this year and the last and progress should continue to be made.
“At first, fans weren’t sure of the quality of the baseball, but if you look, it is very equivalent to the MiLB affiliated baseball that we’ve had. Especially with the more advanced players that we’ve been able to bring into the league, and that comes with time,” said Bluefield Ridge Runners general manager Rocky Malamisura.
The Ridge Runners (26-28) finished third in this season’s East Division standings, just under traditional East Division rival Pulaski (27-29). Burlington finished 38-18 to take the East Division this year.
For fans who love soaking up the positive energy that inevitably radiates from ballparks, both Bowen Field in Bluefield and Hunnicutt Field in Princeton continued to provide the atmosphere that people warmly associate with small-town summer baseball. For fans who like to track the progress of their home squads when they’re on the road and can’t follow, this year’s Appalachian League website (appyleague.com) was infinitely preferrable to last year’s online infrastructure.
“The electronics that we have available right now are unprecedented as far as what MLB has brought to us in the Appalachian League,” said Malamisura.
“You can pretty much see everything that’s occurring as it occurs. We have the live stream video and the audio and each week we have the players’ stats. It’s been a great thing,” he said.
In general, major league baseball is poised to undergo any number of previously-unimagined tweakings in coming seasons. This year’s much-misunderstood Appalachian League tiebreaker rule — in lieu of extra innings — has more to do with the college status of the athletes than it does those machinations at the highest levels of baseball.
At the pre-game meeting of umps and managers at the plate, the home team would decide ahead of time whether it will play offense or defense should the game be tied after nine innings. In the tiebreaker scenario, the offensive squad’s last batter would go to first base and a half inning would be played. If the offensive team scores during that half inning, that team wins. If the defensive team prevents any runs from being scored, the defensive team wins.
The tiebreaker was conceived to expedite the conclusion of Appalachian League games in order to prevent overtaxing pitchers — which it accomplished. The main confusion that emerged was how to account for the tiebreaker in the spirit of baseball’s fabulously elaborate accounting system for statistics.
“There’s probably going to be some adjustment to it — but not much. It works very well. We are in a league that pitching is at a premium because of all the restrictions from a lot of the college coaches. We’re not able to have those rosters that we would have had in MiLB as far as the ages and adjustment to a full-time schedule,” Malamisura said.
“Early on it was recorded as a tie with a declared winner. From now on it will be actually a win, one way or another, and there will be a winning pitcher assigned,” he said.
The old Appalachian League was classified as ‘rookie league’ and was essentially a professional developmental league. The new Appalachian League is still developmental in nature, but relying on non-draft eligible players and all the management limitations that go with that. Malamisura said the level of play is not unlike it was under ‘Old Class D’ ball — a little lower than rookie ball, but not by much.
“These are the best non-draft eligible kids. and because of their age, they’re sitting out there with the trials and tribulations of figuring out how to navigate a 58-game schedule every day — which they’re not used to in high school and in college. The design is to get them bigger, stronger and accustomed to that grind, so they know what they’re up against if and when they go up to an affiliated squad,” he said.
Some of these kids are definitely going to move up the ladder in time because there is genuinely rare talent remaining in the Appalachian League mix. Bluefield alone managed to send six kids to the East Division team for this year’s Appalachian League All-Star team.
Ridge Runners catcher Haydn McGeary was actually drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 15th round of this year’s major league draft.
“One of our big guys actually didn’t go because he got drafted before [the all-star game]. and I know people are saying ‘but that’s a non-draft eligible league!’ But he became draft eligible during the season. A great, great kid. I told him the only time I wanted to see him is when he’s handing me tickets to his big league debut. and it will happen,” Malamisura said.
2022 Final Appy League Standings
East Division
W L PCT GB
Bur 38-18 .679 --
Pul 27-29 .482 11.0
Blu 26-28 .481 11.0
Dan 26-31 .456 12.5
Prn 21-32 .396 15.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Kng 37-17 .685 --
JC 30-24 .556 7.0
Elz 26-26 .500 10.0
Grn 28-29 .491 10.5
Brs 14-39 .264 22.5
