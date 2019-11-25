Wiley...

Bluefield's Brandon Wiley puts the spurs to it during Friday night's WVSSAC Class AA state quarterfinal football game at Mitchell Stadium, in Bluefield. 

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

WVSSAC State Semifinals

Class AAA

No. 4 Parkersburg South at No. 1 Martinsburg, Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Spring Valley at No. 2 Cabell Midland, Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

  Class AA

No. 4 Bluefield at No. 1 Fairmont Senior, Friday, Nov. 29 , 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oak Glen at No. 2 Bridgeport , Saturday, Nov. 30,  1:30 p.m.

 Class A

No. 5 Williamstown at No. 1 Doddridge County,  Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 3 Pendleton County, Friday, Nov. 29,  7:30 p.m.

 VHSL Football Playoffs

Regional Finals

Class 2 Pairings

Region A

No. 2 King William (9-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (10-2),  TBA

Region B

No. 6 East Rockingham (8-4) at No. 1 Stuart’s Draft (11-1_

Region C

No. 3 Gretna (9-3) at No. 1 Appomattox County (10-2)

Region D

No. 4 Central Wise (10-2) at No. 1 Graham (10-2)

 

Tags

Recommended for you