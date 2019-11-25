WVSSAC State Semifinals
Class AAA
No. 4 Parkersburg South at No. 1 Martinsburg, Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Spring Valley at No. 2 Cabell Midland, Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
No. 4 Bluefield at No. 1 Fairmont Senior, Friday, Nov. 29 , 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oak Glen at No. 2 Bridgeport , Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
No. 5 Williamstown at No. 1 Doddridge County, Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 3 Pendleton County, Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.
VHSL Football Playoffs
Regional Finals
Class 2 Pairings
Region A
No. 2 King William (9-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (10-2), TBA
Region B
No. 6 East Rockingham (8-4) at No. 1 Stuart’s Draft (11-1_
Region C
No. 3 Gretna (9-3) at No. 1 Appomattox County (10-2)
Region D
No. 4 Central Wise (10-2) at No. 1 Graham (10-2)
