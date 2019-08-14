PRINCETON – A full plate of high school preseason soccer will be served up this Friday and Saturday at Everette K. Bailey Field, adjacent to Princeton Senior High School.
The school’s 18th annual Kick-a-Rama begins Friday afternoon, with Saturday’s schedule starting at 8:15 a.m. and concluding at about 9 p.m. The Saturday morning schedule features matches between boys’ teams, with girls’ teams facing off starting about 3:30 p.m. Each session is scheduled for 40 minutes.
Eleven varsity programs have committed to attend, including two Virginia high schools new to the competition, R.J. Reynolds High and Carlisle High.
Varsity teams include Princeton, Bluefield and PikeView from Mercer County, plus Shady Spring, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East and Oak HiIl. The girls from Woodrow Wilson High in Beckley have signed on to participate this year as well.
The preseason exposition serves several purposes, said Michelle Dye, coach of the Princeton girls soccer team.
“You get sick of playing your own teammates,” she said about the preseason. “This gives us the opportunity to play someone new. You can see what you need to work on, and see what other schools are doing.”
The first Kick-a-Rama took place in August 2002, organized by former Princeton girls coach Rick Ball, who is now an assistant superintendent for Mercer County Schools. The largest field was in 2003, with 24 girls teams and 14 boys teams, Ball said.
“It was a great fundraiser for Princeton High School soccer boosters, but also an opportunity to play teams you normally wouldn’t see,” Ball said via telephone.
The Princeton and Bluefield varsity girls launch their regular season in a match in Princeton on Aug. 27. The PSHS boys begin the season on Aug. 23 at Washington High School in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
Kick-a-Rama schedule
At Everette K. Bailey Field/Princeton Senior High School
Schedules subject to change
Friday, August 16
4 p.m., JV boys, Princeton vs. Shady Spring
5:40 p.m., JV boys, Princeton vs. Shady Spring
6:40 p.m., Varsity girls, Princeton vs. Shady Spring
7:40 p.m., Varsity girls, Princeton vs. Shady Spring
Saturday, August 17
8:15 a.m., Boys JV, Princeton vs. Bluefield
9 a.m., Boys varsity, Bluefield vs. Midland Trail
9:45 a.m., Boys, Midland Trail vs. R.J. Reynolds (Va.) JV
10:30 a.m., Boys, Bluefield vs. R.J. Reynolds JV
11:10 a.m., Boys varsity, Princeton vs. Greenbrier East
11:55 a.m., Boys varsity, Princeton vs. R.J. Reynolds
12:35 p.m., Boys varsity, Carlisle (Va.) vs. Greenbrier East
1:20 p.m., Boys varsity, Carlisle vs. R.J. Reynolds
2:05 p.m., Boys varsity, Greenbrier East vs. R.J. Reynolds
2:45 p.m., Boys varsity, Princeton vs. Carlisle
3:30 p.m., Girls varsity, PikeView vs. Greenbrier East
4:20 p.m., Girls varsity, Bluefield vs. Greenbrier East
5:05 p.m., Girls varsity, PikeView vs. Midland Trail
5:50 p.m., Girls varsity, Oak Hill vs. Woodrow Wilson
6:40 p.m., Girls varsity, Princeton vs. Midland Trail
7:30 p.m., Girls varsity, Bluefield vs. Oak Hill
8:20 p.m., Girls varsity, Princeton vs. Woodrow Wilson
