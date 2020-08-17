Davis head coach Mitch Arquette, center, fist bumps Herriman's Brock Hollingsworth (5) during the coin toss before the start of a high school football game, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Utah is among the states going forward with high school football this fall despite concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that led other states and many college football conferences to postpone games in hopes of instead playing in the spring. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)