BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Intimidator, Dale Earnhardt. It was a nickname he earned long before arguably his most iconic win — a last-lap victory over Terry LaBonte at Bristol in August, 1999.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of that event, one that is remembered for perhaps the most famous bump-and-run in Bristol Motor Speedway history.
On new tires with only five laps to go in the race, LaBonte managed to clear Earnhardt and take the lead out of Turn One with only one lap remaining.
But he came into the turn at a bad angle and popped out just far enough for Earnhardt to, in the words of LaBonte’s crew chief Andy Graves, “plant him in the left-rear corner. Of course, we were upset, but my first reaction was, ‘Yeah, I knew that was going to happen.’”
On a day of reminiscing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte in late July, LaBonte and other key players who were at B.M.S. that night spoke about what they remembered most about the race.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. It was such an exciting night, always hot at Bristol. It was one of my favorite tracks,” said LaBonte.
“I loved the crowd, the excitement, everything about Bristol, and I still do. It was one of those deals where we didn’t come out on top.”
On that night, LaBonte’s love fest did not extend to Earnhardt, his long-time friend. In fact, after the race, LaBonte had his car in reverse and was plotting to t-bone the victor before he reached Victory Lane. When he “popped the clutch and gave it the gas, it tore out reverse gear and moved about a half-inch.”
“It let all the wind out of my sails and I was like, ‘I guess that wasn’t meant to be,’ LaBonte said.
“It’s a good thing looking back at it because we would have probably had a heck of a fight between the crews.”
Earnhardt’s car owner, Richard Childress, remembered how upset most of the fans were when Earnhardt took the checkered flag. In fact, before going up to the press box with Dale, Childress put on a Harley-Davidson t-shirt to help him travel incognito.
“The next day in North Wilkesboro, a little old lady told me I was the dirtiest car owner there had ever been in NASCAR and I had the dirtiest driver. I thought she was going to whup up on me right there in Hardees.”
ESPN pit reporter Jerry Punch did the post-race interview with Earnhardt in Victory Lane. A usually quiet moment before the driver exits the car was getting louder and louder.
“I’ve never heard the end of a sporting event as loud as that night. There weren’t all boos, but I’ve never seen the look on Dale’s face like that night,” Punch said.
“Usually, he’s smiling from ear-to-ear and brushing that bushy mustache. He looked over at me in bewilderment and wanted to apologize even before I asked the question.
Later on, he had the line, ‘I didn’t mean to wreck him; I just wanted to rattle his cage.”
The next time the two drivers talked to each other was the following week at the drivers’ introductions in Darlington. Although the two were frequent hunting and fishing buddies, LaBonte took a rain check on the hunting trip they had been making plans for later in the year.
