PRINCETON — The Elizabethton Twins are probably not finding their accommodations in Princeton quite to their liking.
The Princeton Rays hammered out 13 hits en route to an 8-2 win over the visiting E-Twins 8-2 in Appalachian League baseball action at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton.
The victory mark’s the second straight for Princeton (28-30) over Elizabethton (27-31), which is only 2 1/2 games out of the lead in the Appalachian League West Divisional race.
The P-Rays led 7-1 after three innings, piling on a 5-0 lead in the second frame. That inning Princeton got an RBI single from Angelo Armenta and an RBI single from Kevin Melendez. Armenta scored when Aldenis Sanchez reached on a fielding error. Jake Guenther added another RBI single and the fifth run was plated when Diego Infante rapped into a force out at second.
That inning alone was enough to hang the loss on Elizabethton starter Andriu Marin (2-3), who was shelled for eight runs off 12 hits over his 4 2-3 inning shift. He struck out four and walked two. Seven of the eight runs he allowed were earned.
Osiris German took the hill for Elizabethton for the final 3 1-3 innings, quieting things down quite a bit. He struck out three and walked none allowing one hit.
Jose Lopes opened for the Rays, striking out three and walking three, allowing one earned run off three hits over four innings. Trevor Bridgen (2-1) collected the victory after one hitless innings’ work, striking out one and walking none. Angel Felipe collected his second hold of the season, allowing one earned run off one hit over the final three innings. He struck out one and walked one.
Guenther finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for the P-Rays. Armenta finished 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Yunior Martinez went 2-for-4. Melendez, Gionti Turner and Sanchez all collected doubles on the outing.
The three-game series with Elizabethton concludes tonight at Hunnicutt Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Bristol 6, Bluefield 5
BLUEFIELD — A five-run rally by the Bluefield Blue Jays in the eighth inning stopped just short of overtaking the Bristol Pirates in Monday’s game at Bowen Field.
PK Morris put the Jays first run of the night across on an RBI single, plating Justin Ammons. Leonardo Jimenez fired up the home crowd with his base-clearing triple that scored Miguel Hiraldo, Spencer Horwitz and Morris. Jimenez went on to score from third on a throwing error by Pirates shortstop Francisco Acuna.
Bristol reliever Enrique Santana replaced Yoelves Reyes (4-1), retiring the next two Bluefield batters in order to keep the Pirates’ lead out of harm’s way.
Closer Samson Abernathy came out in the ninth to collect his fifth save of the season, allowing a stranded single over the final shutout inning.
Bluefield (28-30) will face Bristol (29-29) in tonight’s final game of the series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
