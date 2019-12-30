Members of the Bluefield Beavers High School football team come out to greet members of Lil Tony Webster’s family prior to the season opening Bluefield-Graham football game at Mitchell Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Bluefield. Fallen teammates like Webster, who died unexpectedly of a ruptured brain aneurysm in January, and Princeton cheerleader Lindsey Varney, who succumbed to a brain disease known as DIPG in March, continued to inspire student-athletes and the entire Mercer County community throughout the year.