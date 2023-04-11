GLADE SPRING — The 13th annual North-South Junior Match event saw Team South take top honors for the fifth consecutive year, defeating the North team 14.5-9.5.
The tournament, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association nd presented by Little General Stores, took place at The Resort at Glade Springs on Saturday.
“We’ve hosted this event since its inception and we love starting our tournament season with the juniors,” said Kyle Long, head golf professional at The Resort at Glade Springs. “It’s fun to watch some of the best young golfers in West Virginia play on our course.”
The roster for Team North included Mario Palumbo, Drew Matlick, Gavin Goodrich, Blake Lewis, Ben Marsh, Campbell Koegler, Austin Willard, Andrew Taylor, Scarlett Albertson, Brielle Milhoan, Anna Earl and Emerson Simons.
The roster for Team South included Jackson Woodburn, Tanner Vest, Jack Michael, Stephen McDavid, Matthew Carney, Andrew Johnson, McCartney Hinkle, Jonah Willson, Kerri Anne Cook, Taylor Sargent, Maddie Erwin and Sidnea Belville.
Team South saw Andrew Johnson, Jackson Woodburn, Jonah Wilson and Ben Marsh go 3-0 in their matches. Team North players going 3-0 were Scarlett Albertson, Emerson Simons and Anna Earl.
“We’d like to thank the Little General, The Resort at Glade Springs and team sponsors for their continued support of our junior golfers,” said WVGA’s Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “This event is a great way to start our youth golf season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.