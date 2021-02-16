BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new chapter in the history of baseball at Bowen Field began on Tuesday.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners will be taking over the turf formerly trod by thousands of minor league players.
The new “rebranding” was revealed by general manager Rocky Malamisura at a press conference in the Coppinger Room at Charles A. Peters Baseball Park.
Snow was in the air, but baseball was on the minds of attendees.
The Bluefield Baseball Club, operators of the Appalachian League franchise, had to make major changes when Major League Baseball announced it was contracting its minor league system. The Appy League reinvented itself as a summer wooden-bat league for collegians.
Malamisura explained, “The 10 cities of the old Appalachian League have united to form the new Appalachian League. The team names have changed, but the locations have remained the same.”
The league is now a part of an established player-development program, USA Baseball, “powered by MLB,” Malamisura said. He and Bluefield Baseball Club president George McGonagle worked long hours to make that happen.
The reconfigured circuit “will bring together 320 of the best rising freshmen and sophomores in the collegiate ranks,” he said. “These players are not presently draft eligible, but currently reside within the player development pipeline.The league is by invitation only, and the players will come from all over the country,” he said.
The talent pool includes a range “from (NCAA) D-1 schools to NAIA schools.”
“The staff is typically comprised of ex-big-leaguers or displaced MiLB (Minor League Baseball) coaches,” he said.
The season is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 5. Malamisura hopes to have tickets on sale in mid-March, and merchandise with the new logo may be on sale “within the next six weeks,”he said.
Keeping baseball in Bluefield was not a sure thing. Colin Cline, city attorney for Bluefield, W.Va., said, “It was a bit shaky. When Major League Baseball announced the changes to the leagues, we didn’t really know whether we’d be able to keep that.”
“We have to congratulate Rocky and George (McGonagle) for that, but also we have to congratulate them for their efforts on behalf of the whole Appalachian League.”
Cline said that after talking to Appy League officials, “My understanding is that Rocky and George in particular were instrumental, not only in the operations of this club, but in securing the Appalachian League’s role in baseball in this country going forward. So we owe them a huge debt.”
He said, “Our role as a city was being responsive to their needs for the facility, and helping them secure that for a three-year period.”
Bluefield, Va., mayor Donnie Linkous described Malamisura as “a fireball.”
“He’s probably one of the main reasons this league is here. He didn’t give up. That’s a great thing,” Linkous said. “He’s one of these people that you absolutely have to listen to — because he demands it. And you just want to do it, you want to help him.”
He’s given his life to this.”
Cline said, “Everyone needs to understand that even though baseball is only played here, at this level, in June, July and August, but the work in keeping up the facility is a year-round job.”
It’s an enormously complex task, and we’re fortunate that we’ve got somebody like Rocky to shepherd that for us, because they (are) excellent stewards of this facility.”
“This facility itself has such a huge part of our identity as the Bluefields. It’s their love for this facility and for this game that keeps it going, and that has delivered that to us. That takes commitment, and we saw that today”
Near the start of the press conference, Malamisura talked about efforts by Appy League President Dan Moushon, and by local supporters of baseball, to obtain the backing of legislators in both Virginias and the region’s senators and congressmen in Washington.
“This collective effort, and hard work, retained a high quality of baseball in Bluefield for years to come,” Malamisura said.
“I think it was very critical for Senator (Shelly Moore) Capito, Senator (Joe) Manchin, (Congressman Morgan) Griffith, our local legislators, our state legislators to make their voices known to MLB that we wanted baseball, that we would support baseball.”
“They really went to bat for us — pun intended.”
He added, “I have to give kudos to MLB. When the contraction first came about, they said that they would provide good, quality baseball for those areas that were subject to lose (it), and they were good to their word.”
“It’s been a long, hard road,” he said. “We received word in October of 2019 that we were potentially going to lose baseball within the city of Bluefield. At that time, we began working behind the scenes — and in front of cameras, also — trying to save baseball.”
“It’s a huge, huge weight off your shoulders to finally get to this point.”
The rebranding began last October. Out of 125 suggestions for team names, and after legal research about copyrights, the Ridge Runner name was chosen.
That name is shared by a little train that now carries children around Lotito Park near the baseball field. The train dates back to at least 1964, when it was located on the top of East River Mountain. It also evokes Bluefield’s long history as a train hub for transporting coal.
The new logo, with a blue color scheme, depicts a locomotive with a smiling face. Malamisura said his wife Sandra drew the original sketch of the logo, and artists at Major League Baseball turned it into the finished logo.
There were, in fact, three designs displayed at the press conference on Tuesday — a rectangular “primary” logo, a circular logo focused on the locomotive character, and a “secondary logo” featuring a map of the two Virginias with a star in Bluefield’s location.
Malamisura said, “Each logo (in the new Appy League) has been developed and branded for that specific area, which I think is wonderful. It brings an identity to each of the towns and each of the teams that they can get behind.”
With Tuesday’s reveal, eight of the 10 Appalachian League teams — all except Princeton and Danville — have announced their new names and logos.
Bowen Field was completed in 1939, and was originally the home of the semi-pro Bluefield Blue-Grays.
In its time as a farm team for the Major Leagues, Bowen Field hosted the Bluefield Dodgers for one season, 1957; the Orioles from 1958 to 2010; and the Blue Jays from 2011 to 2019.
The 52-year relationship with the Baltimore Orioles was the longest continuous tenure between an MLB team and a minor-league city in the history of the sport, according to baseball historians.
