BRISTOL, Va. — Tazewell outfielder Tre Blankenship was declared All-Southwest District Baseball Player of the Year while Virginia High coach Adams Moore was named All-SWD Baseball Coach of the Year in recent coaches’ ballotting.
Other Bulldogs players joining Blankenship on the All-SWD first team include Jackson Myers, Connor Cline and Luke Childress.
Bearcats players on the first team roster include Lucas Whitt, Bhraedon Meredith, Ollie Foy and Conner Davidson. Marion first team selections include Carter Sayers, Mason Pugh and Reid Osborne. Richlands’ CJ Earls and Graham’s Aidan Miller round out the first team roster.
All SWD second team selections include Tazewell’s Jackson Myers, Graham’s Brandon Waschler, Marion’s Brody Taylor, Virginia High’s Cody Griffith, Marion’s Brody Whitt, Richlands’ Levi White, Virginia High’s Devin Lathrop, Graham’s Nathan Phillips, Tazewell’s Brody Patterson, Virginia High’s Cooper McVey, Richlands Dylan Brown and Virginia High’s EJ Hucks.
Virginia High’s Ollie Foy, a first team choice at outfielder, was granted a second-team slot as a pitcher while the Bearcats’ Lucas Whitt — who was a first team choice at pitcher — was granted a second-team selection at shortstop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.