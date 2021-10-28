TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy led the Bulldogs boys cross-country team to the Southwest District boys cross-country championship in Wednesday’s district meet held at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell.
Rhudy won the boys individual title with a winning time of 18:18 on the 5k course.
His sister, Abigail Rhudy won the girls individual district title with a winning time of 20:15.
Both Rhudy siblings were awarded Southwest Runner of the Year honors for their respective categories.
The Lady Bulldogs team finished second with 33 to champion Virginia High’s team score of 25.
In addition to Rhudy, making all-district for the Tazewell boys were Nick Taylor (3rd, 19:53), Ambrose Tyson (4th, 20:05), Jackson Duty (7th, 20:53). Brody Patterson (15th, 22:30) also scored for the Bulldogs, who had 27 points for the team win.
The second place boys finisher was Brent Goss of Virginia High, who clocked a 19:10. The Bearcats finished second in the team standings with 39 points.
Making all-conference for the Graham boys was Carter Nipper (5th, 20:40). For Richlands, John Culbertson (9th, 21:14) also made the all-conference cut.
Making the girls all-district list from Graham was Lauren Pearce (4th, 23:27), Rachel White (9th, 26:43). From Richlands, Carrie Humphrey (10th, 26:47) also made the all-conference cut.
Marion finished third in the boys team standings with 75 points. There was no third place girls team in the meet. The top three teams and the next 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s regional meet, which will also be held at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell. Starting time will be 1 p.m.
Graham’s Nipper and Culbertson were among local qualifiers for next week’s regional meet along with Tazewell’s entire squad. Other local qualifers included Richlands’ Josh Newberry (11th. 21:25) and Graham’s Bryce Havens (12th, 21:34) and Michael Guzy (18th, 22:49) and Richlands’ Kyle England (20th, 23:08) and brother Blake England (21st, 23:16) and Richlands’ Garrick Johnson (28th, 26:14)
Other local qualifying girls included Graham’s Molly Jones (12th, 28:07), Richlands’ Emily Whited (16th, 31:39), Graham’s Amanda Blevins (18th, 33:28) and Richlands’ Morgan Buskill (20th, 34:27).
Graham won the middle school boys team team title, led by individual winner Wyatt Kirkpatrick , who ran the 1.7k course in a 12:32. There was no middle school girls team winner, but the individual girls winner was Graham’s Lila Williams (15:36).
