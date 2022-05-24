BRISTOL, Va. — Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy and Ethan Mills were were named the Southwest District’s top female and male athlete, respectively, after stellar performances in last week’s Southwest District Track & Field championships at Virginia High School.
Rhudy took first-place finishes in the girls triple jump, 200m and 400m dashes while collecting a second-place finish in the long jump. She also ran a leg of the Lady Bulldogs’ second-place 4x100 relay team.
Mills picked up field events victories in the high jump, long jump and triple jump, also winning individual district championships in the 110m and 300m hurdles.
Lauren Keene of Tazewell also had a terrific district meet in the girls distance events, winning both the 1,600m and 3,200m races. Teammate Laandi Lallande won the discus and finished second in the shot put while fellow Lady Bulldog Moria Lester won the shot and took second in the discus. Tazewell’s Summer Ward won the girls 100m hurdles and finished second in the 300.
Graham’s Lauren Pearce turned in runner-up finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 races.
Other area athletes also qualified for the Region D Track and Field Championships, which will be held at Virginia High on Wednesday.
These athletes include Gabrielle Justice (Tazewell, shot), Octavius Pridgen (Tazewell, shot, discus), Nathan Lee (Tazewell, shot, discus), Rebecca Dowell (Tazewell, discus), Michael West (Graham, discus), Chloe Martin (Graham, long jump, 100, 200,), Chase Noel (Tazewell, long jump, triple jump, 100, 400, 200), Ashton Rowe (Tazewell, triple jump, 200), Alexus Leedy (Graham, high jump), Lana Hackler (Tazewell, 100, 200),Amanda Blevins (Graham, 1,600), Ian Rhudy (Tazewell, 1,600, 800), Ambrose Tyson (Tazewell, 1,600), Nick Taylor (Tazewell, 1,600, 3,200), Michael Guzy (Graham, 1,600, 3,200), Rashawn French (Graham, 300 hurdles, 200), Molly Jones (Graham, 800), Ambrose Tyson (Tazewell, 800), Clayton Hilt (Tazewell, 800), Amanda Blevins (3,200).
The top four individuals & top two relay teams from today’s regional meet will advance to the VHSL Class 2 state track and field championships at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. on June 3 and 4.
