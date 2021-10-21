BRISTOL, Va. — Abigail Rhudy didn’t come in first in Wednesday’s Don Cumbo Invitational cross country meet in Bristol, Va. But if she keeps at it, she certainly looks like someone who’ll eventually win it.
The Tazewell freshman posted a runner up finish in the girls high school race, knocking out the 3-mile course with a personal best time of 19:07.02.
Makaleigh Jessee of Abingdon won the girls high school race with a time of 18:33.55.
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene also ran a personal best time in the race, placing third with a time of 19:59.44.
A total of 25 teams competed in Wednesday’s meet. The high school race was run on the historic 3 mile course. Middle school ran a 1.5 mile course.
There were 94 girls competing in the high school girls race and 129 in the middle school race (boys & girls combined).
Other top finishers include Drake Young of Tazewell Middle School placing second with a time of 11:54.39. Abingdon’s Luke Gibson won the middle school race.
