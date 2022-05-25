BRISTOL, Va. — Tazewell junior Lauren Keene claimed regional championships in both of her distance events during the VHSL 2D Region D Track & Field Championship held Wednesday at Virginia High School in Bristol, Va.
The top 4 individual finishers advanced to the state meet, as well as the top 2 relay teams.
Keene won the 1,600 with a time of 5:36.94, taking the 3,200 with a 12:30.84.
Tazewell took the top spot in both the girls & boys discus with freshman Landri Lallande throwing for 116’ 6” and Senior Octavius Pridgen flinging it for a 142’ 1”. Lallande, and Pridgen also placed third respectively in the shot put.
Tazewell’s Morla Lester placed third in discus and fourth in the shot. Richland’s Ezekiel Mullins also state qualified in the shot with a fourth-plac throw of 42’ 3”.
The Richlands 4x100 Relay team of Jordon Honeycutt, Chance Browning, Ethan Kizer & Zakk Myers claimed the region championship with a blazing time of 46.18. Honeycutt also placed second in the 100 and the 200 dashes, respectively. Chance Browning posted fourth in the 400.
Tazewell Freshman, Abigail Rhudy placed second in the 200 dash and third in the 400. Rhudy also placed fourth in the Long Jump with a personal-best leap 14’10.25”. She also went on to claim fourth in the triple jump.
Tazewell senior Ethan Mills took second in the long jump as well as the triple jump, recording third in the high jump.
Graham junior Lauren Pearce placed second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600, running a personal best time of 6:20.08 in the mile.
The state meet will be held at James Madison University on June 3-4.
Late Baseball
Honaker 6, Grundy 1
HONAKER — Alex Barton pitched a complete game and struck out 12 as the Tigers collected the Black Diamond District tournament title with a win over the Golden Wave.
Ethan Compton went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for Honaker, also recording a stolen base. TJ Hubbard had a double, an RBI and a run scored and Jayson Mullins had a hit with two RBIs.
Bricen Lambert led Grundy at the plate, going 2-for-3.
