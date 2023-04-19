RICHLANDS, Va. — Tazewell softball’s pitcher Carly Compton wasn’t quite perfect on Tuesday night, but what she put together against rival Richlands was certainly nothing to hang her head about.
Compton struck out 20 Lady Tornado batters over seven innings on her way to a complete game no-hit shutout at Rhonda Blevins Field, in Richlands.
The only Lady Blues batter who reached first base was Haleigh Martin, who was hit by a pitch.
Haley Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Lady Bulldogs. Compton had a single, drew two walks and had a run scored. Macie Alford had a single and an RBI, Brooke Nunley had an RBI and Alayshia Griffith had a stolen base and a run scored and Hannah Hayes had a run scored.
Arin Rife incurred the loss for the Lady Tornado, striking out 12 and walkilng five over her six-inning shift. Erica Lamie struck out two while wrapping up the seventh.
Bluefield 19, Pike View 1
GARDNER — Izzy Smith pitched a no hitter but gave up a run in a road win at county rival PikeView.
Smith struck out seven and walked four. The run was unearned, attributable to the Lady Beavers’ lone error.
Bluefield cranked out 19 runs off 11 hits. Cara Brown went 3-for-4 witha pair of triples, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Sophie Hall went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored,
Maddie Lawson went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four RBIs, Audra Rockness went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Grace Richardson had three runs scored and Taylor Mabry had two runs scored.
Bluefield (16-5) returns to action at home today in double header with Summers County. First game starts at 4:30 p.m.
