TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell softball has always been a big deal in Tazewell County. Now it’s a big deal all across the Commonwealth.
Lady Bulldogs pitcher Carly Compton has been named VHSL Class 2 Softball Player of the Year. Longtime Tazewell softball mentor Tom Keene has been named Class 2 Softball Coach of the Year.
Both player and coach were instrumental in Tazewell’s recent VHSL Class 2 state championship season.
Other Lady Bulldogs players making the All-State first team roster include catcher Hannah Hayes and outfielder Alayshia Griffith.
Richlands infielder Erica Lamie was awarded All-State second team status, as was fellow Lady Blue Tornado Arin Rife, who was an at-large second team selection.
Other Class 2 first team selections included James River pitcher Austyn Moran, King William pitcher Taylor Johnson, Page County first baseman Jocelyne Rinker, James River second baseman Elly Lacky, King William third baseball Jillian Smith, Poquoson shortstop Sela Pickford, James River outfielder Jenna Pugh, Gate City outfielder Addie Gibson, Randolph-Henry DP-Flex Lacey Steppe, Randolph-Henry’s Danner Allen (at-large) and Poquoson’s Alyssa Laney (at-large).
All-Class 2 second team selections included Page County’s Bailee Gaskins, Poquoson’s Brooklyn Armeault, Gate City’s KK Baker, Dan River’s Grayson Snead, King William’s Payton Lewis, Appomattox’s Carrington Moore, Clark County’s Madison Edwards, King William’s Annabelle Townsend, Page County’s Arianna Roudabush, Poquoson’s AJ Smith, Virginia High’s Carrie Patrick and James River’s Kaycee Kincaid.
