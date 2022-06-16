CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Tazewell High School softball pitcher Carly Compton is only a freshman.
All the more impressive that the Lady Bulldogs windmiller earned all-state recognition in her first varsity season.
The Virginia High School League recently announced its 2022 Class 2 All-State softball team. Compton earned second-team status.
Appomattox County senior pitcher Courtney Layne is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Appomattox County head coach Janet Rawes is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Layne, who will pitch next season at the University of Virginia, concluded her high school career tossing back-to-back perfect games in the state semifinals and finals.
She pitched Appomattox County to the state title game with an 11-0 perfect game over Randolph-Henry in the semifinals before shutting out Page County 1-0 in the finals. She also threw a perfect game against Randolph-Henry in last year’s state championship game.
Rawes led Appomattox to a 24-0 record and the Class 2 state title for the second year in a row.
Other Appomattox County players earning All-State first team status included first baseman Macee Hargis, shortstop Kelsey Hackett and outfielder Haleigh Tweedy.
Compton was the only Southwest District player to earn all-state status except for Virginia High’s Carrie Patrick, who was a second team at-large selecton.
Fourteen players are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state (three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DP-flex, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each All-State selection committee comprises eight softball coaches (two from each region).
2022 VHSL Class 2 All State softball
Player of the Year
Courtney Layne, Appomattox County
Coach of the Year
Janet Rawes, Appomattox County
First Team
Pitchers: Danner Allen, Randolph-Henry; Courtney Layne, Appomattox County; Emily McVay, Dan River. Catcher: Grayson Snead, Dan River. First Base: Macee Hargis, Appomattox County, Second Base: Marissa Monger, Page County; Third Base: Lexi Baker, Central-Wise; Shortstop: Kelsey Hackett, Appomattox County; Outfield: Haleigh Tweedy, Appomattox County; Rebekah Stowe, Dan River; Diamond Jennings, Nottoway; DP-Flex: Katie Moser; At-Large: Bria Berriochoa, East Rockingham; Abigail Epperson, Patrick County.
Second Team
Pitchers: Carly Compton, Tazewell; Bayleigh Allison, Central-Wise; Austyn Moran, James River. Catcher: Kirsten Hensley, Page County. First Base: Jocelyn Rinker, Page County; Second Base: Taylor Atkinson, Nottoway; Third Base: Ashley Nelson, Randolph-Henry; Shortstop: Madison Edwards, Clarke County;
Outfield: Taylor Cochran, Central-Wise; Jordan Dorrier, Buckingham; Addie Gibson, Gate City; DB-Flex: Olivia Powell, Randolph-Henry; At-Large: Loghan Pickford, Poquoson; Carrie Patrick, Virginia High.
