BRISTOL, Va. — Abigail Rhudy overhelmingly won the Southwest District individual girls championship in Wednesday’s Southwest District Cross-Country Meet at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va.
Her brother, Ian Rhudy, missed winning the boys individual championship by one tenth of a second.
Domenic Bruzzo-Morello of Marion out-leaned Rhudy at the boys’ finish, clocking a winning time of 17.29.6. Rhudy was right behind him at 17:29.7.
Tazewell won the boys meet with 38 points, Virginia High was second with 43. Marion finished third at 43, losing the tiebreaker with VHS. All three teams advance to next Wednesday’s Region 2D meet, also at Sugar Hollow.
Other Tazewell boys runners included Drake Young (fifth, 18:28), Ambrose Tyson (seventh, 18:55), Calvin Dowell (eighth, 18:56) and Dylan Greer (26th, 24:54).
Graham’s Jacob White earned All-District status with his fourth place finish (18:26). Michael Guzy (12th, 19:39) and Bryce Havens (17th, 20:30) also qualified for the regionals. From Richlands, Cooper Hurst (11th, 19:34), Kyle England (15th, 20:05) and Joseph Luke Davis (22nd, 21:48) and Brennan Newberry (24th, 22:59) also qualifield for the regionals.
In the girls race, Abigail Rhudy won by almost two minutes. Trying to close the gap as she chased Rhudy to the finish was Virginia High’s Myra Kariuki (20:40).
Virginia High won the girls team title with 24 points. Tazewell (50) edged out Graham (56) for second place, but both teams will advaance to next week’s regional meet.
Lauren Keene (third, 21:38) made all district status and qualified for the regional. Audrey Brown (14th, 27:18), Katie Large (16th, 27:32) and Layla Cecil (19th, 28:33) will also acompany Rhudy to the region.
Lauren Pearce (9th, 25:23) and Molly Jones (10th, 25:31) both earned all-district status for the G-Girls. Teammates Alexis Leedy (12th, 26:42), Amanda Blevins (13th, 27:01) and Hannah White (15th, 27:23) and Leah Williams (26th, 39:24) rounded out Graham’s runners.
Richlands qualified two individual runners to compete in next week’s region: Carrie Humphrey (11th, 26:04) and Morgan Buskill (21st, 30:28).
Graham’s Chase Cumbow won the boys middle school race with a winning time of 11:37. The G-Men’s Wyatt Kirkpatrick, who finished 16th out of 304 runners in last week’s middle school state meet, was running up front with Cumbow but had to drop out of the race due to an injury before the mile mark.
