BRISTOL, Va. — Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy won the second Region 2D cross-country championship of her career, earning Region 2D Athlete of the year after her individual championship performance at Sugar Hollow Park, in Bristol Va.
Her winning time of 18:40 now stands as 37th all time on the 50-year-old course record. Teammate Lauren Keene clocked a third-place time of 20:11 to earn All-Region status. The Lady Bulldogs duo will advance to the VHSL Class 2 Cross Country Championship at Green Hill Park in Salem, Va. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Rhudy’s brother, Ian Rhudy, finished 10th in the boys meet with a time of 18:01. He will advance to the state meet as an individual.
Graham’s Jacob White also punched his state meet ticket, earning all-region honors 15, 18:14. White, a senior, is running in his first season of cross-country competition. This marks the 9th year in a row that at least one Graham runner has made it to state under head coach Al McNaughton.
John Battle won the girls team title with 40 points, led by Jaden Sisk, who finished seventh with a 21:34 The Graham girls team finished fifth overall with a score of 130, led by Molly Jones (25th, 24:43).
Wise-Central won the boys team competition with 33 points. Tyler Kiser, who finished third with a 17:29, led the Warriors. Boys individual champion was Dorian Almer of Union, who led the pack with a 17:03.
Cooper Hurst (31st, 19:17) led the Richlands boys. Carrie Humphrey (24th, 23:52) led the Richlands girls.
Other boys teams teams that qualified for the state meet Union (2nd, 35 points) and Lee High (3rd, 107 points). Other girls teams that qualified for the state meet included Virginia High (2nd, 44 points) and Wise Central (3rd, 57 points).
