TAZEWELL, Va. — For yet another season, Tazewell County cross-country runners will be a state-level presence in Virginia high school running.
Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy and Lauren Keen posted 1-2 finishes that helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a state-qualifying third place posting in the team standings of Wednesday’s Region 2D cross cross country meet at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell.
Rhudy, a freshman, led the field with a time of 19:55.87, setting a new meet record while claiming the individual regional title. She was named Region D Girls Runner of the Year.
Keen followed her to the finish, clocking a 21:10.40 that added to the cushion her Bulldogs teammates enjoyed. Tazewell scored 69 points in its bronze team showing, with Josie Whitt, (32nd) 29.21.88, Sage Dagout, (41st, 33:09.59) and Adyn Daniels, (42nd, 34:45.16) contributing to the team total.
Virginia High won the Region D girls team title with 32 points, led by Myra Kariuki (4th, 22:36.0) with Lucy Tester (7th, 24:35), Tori Kariuki (8th, 24:39.99), Shaylen Cannon (24:47.79) and Sydney Bonney (13th, 25:20.54) also earning All-Region status among the Top 15 finishers. John Battle was second with 43 points.
Graham’s Lauren Pearce finished sixth overall with a 23.21.19, qualifying to keep Graham’s cross-country state meet streak going for a 10th consecutive year. Richlands’ Carrie Humphrey finished 25th with a time of 27:35
In the boys’ race, Union dominated with seven runners making the Top 15. The Bears won the Region D team championship with 21 points. Union’s Benjamin Hersel claimed the individual regional crown and Region D Boys Runner of the Year Honors, clocking a field-leading time of 17:52. Teammates Dorian Almer and Asher Witt came in right behind him at second (18:06.66) and third (18:20.09).
Gate City finished second in the boys team standings with 72 points, qualifying itself to run in the state. Central-Wise punched its team ticket with a third-place score of 84 points. Tazewell finished fourth with 110.
Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy was the first non-Union boys runner to break up the Bear Bloc, coming in fourth with a time of 18:28.38.
Rhudy was the lone Tazewell County boys runner to qualify for the state. Graham’s Carter Nipper, who finished 19th individually, missed the state qualifying cut by 2 seconds with a 20:00.94. Richlands’ Brennan Newberry led the Blue Tornado, finishing 31st with a time of 21:20.37.
The VHSL Class 2 State Cross Country Championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem, Va.
Region 2D Girls Meet
Team Results
Virginia High 32; 2. John Battle 43; 3. Tazewell, 69 (state QFS), 4. Gate City 89
Team Results
Top 15
(All-Region)
Abigail Rhudy, Taz, 19:55.87; 2. Lauren Keen, Taz, 21:10.40; 3. Lydia Slemp, Wise Cenral, 21:34.07; 4. Myra Kariuki, Virginia High, 22:36.0; 5. Kendall Jarvis, John Battle, 23:11.09; 6. Lauren Pearce, Graham, 23:21.19; 7. Lucy Tester, Virginia High, 24:35.78; 8. Tori Kariuki, Virginia High, 24:39.99; 9. Shaylen Cannon, Virginia High, 24:47.79; 10. Elizabeth Richardson, John Battle, 25:07.0; 11. Julia Crowder, John Battle, 25:12.86; 12. Jayden Sisk, John Battle, 25:18.3; 13. Sydney Bonney, Virginia High, 25:20.54; 14. Amelia Hamilton,
Region 2D Boys Meet
Team Results
Union, 25:29.27; 15. Madeline Ratliff, John Battle, 25:34.21.
Union 21, 2. Gate City, 72; 3. Wise Central 84; 4. Tazewell 110; 5. Virginia High 118; 6. John Battle, 134; 7. Marion 176.
Top 15
(All-Region)
1. Benjamin Hersel, Union, 17:52.93 [Region 2D Boys Runner of the Year] 2. Dorian Almer, Union, 18:06.66; 3. Asher Whitt, Union, 18:20.09; 4. Ian Rhudy, Tazewell, 18:20.38; 5. Ethan Dingus, Gate City, 18:30.83; 6. Isaiah Pennington, Union, 18:41.41; 7. Tyler Kiser, Wise Central, 18:51.57; 8. Peyton Shortt, Wise Central, 19:02.12; 9. Gavin Bolling, Union, 19:04.74; 10. Mason Bryington, Union, 19:08.37; 11. Brett Goss, Virginia High, 19:11.57; 12. Chad Douglas, Union, 19:16.66; 13. Graham Wiles, John Battle, 19:26.38; 14. Hunter Bull, Gate City, 19:33.18; 15. Samuel Casteel, Gate City, 19:49.73.
