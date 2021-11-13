SALEM, Va. — Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy didn’t win a state cross-country state championship on Saturday. But expect her to be in the running again next year.
The Lady Bulldogs freshman was runner-up in Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 state cross country meet at Green Hill Park, in Salem.
Rhudy clocked a 19:26 on her way to a second-place medal and all-state status. Teammate Lauren Keene also earned all-state accolades, finishing sixth with a time of 20:17.
Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes took the Class 2 girls individual championship, knocking out the 5k course with a 17:47.
Clarke County won the girls’ team championship. The Tazewell girls finished 12th in the team standings.
Graham’s Lauren Pearce finished 20th overall with a 21:43, 42 seconds faster than her previous best. She now ranks 4th on Graham’s all-time best list.
In the boys’ Class 2 state meet, Glenvar’s Daniel Zearfoss won the individual championship with a time of 16:20.
Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy earned all-state honors in that race, finishing 11th with a 17:26.
In the Class 1 boys meet, Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (16:41.1) finished second behind champion Cameron Stearns of Matthews, who won with a 16:40.8.
In the Class 1 girls meet, Grundy’s Jessi Looney finished ninth with a 21:41.6.
