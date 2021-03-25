LEBANON, Va. — The Pioneers remained in the hunt for a high finish in the Southwest District volleyball standings by handing Tazewell a 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 defeat at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Thursday.
“We’re a scrappy team,” Tazewell coach Lindsey Burris said. “When we play together we play well. There’s a big difference in our ages, we have five seniors and then a lot of young underclassmen. We’re a solid team but I feel we can play a lot better than we give ourselves credit for.”
The Bulldogs stayed with Lebanon (7-3) in the first set, it was tied four times and there were three lead changes. With the Pioneers clinging to an 18-16 lead, Tazewell had three service errors down the stretch and Lebanon held on for the win.
“We got off to a slow start, Tazewell played well the first set, I have to give them credit,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “We weren’t in the flow of the game, we were making errors that we don’t normally make. Tazewell hung right in there, the first set could of went either way.”
The Pioneers raced out to a 14-5 advantage in the second set and the Bulldogs could never get the momentum. Lebanon took the lead at 4-3 in the third set and slowly pulled away to take the sweep.
“We got the lead early in the second and just went with it from there,” Price said. “It was hard for us to get going for some reason and that’s a compliment to Tazewell. There were times we could have put balls away, but we played around and ended up losing the point and we know better. My girls played hard, once we got going we sort of got in the flow, made some plays and our timing got a little better. It was a good win for us.”
Cadyn Burke led the Pioneers with eight kills and Morgan Varney contributed six kills. Lily Gray, Alexis Horne, and Julianna Stanley added four kills each. Maggie Lampkin (14 assists) and Varney (10 assists) directed the offense. Alexis Phillips paced the defense with 11 digs for the winners.
“We have to have every match from here on out,” said Price of his team in third place, trailing Virginia High and Marion. “We want to get in a good position, that’s what we’re playing for. My girls found a way to get it done and made some plays. I’m happy with the win and proud of the girls.”
Anna Smith (four kills) and Payton Harvey (three kills) led the Bulldogs frontline. Sam Cline had 10 service points with an ace and Smith added two aces at the service line.
Tazewell (2-7) is trying to pull everything together, in a spring season shortened by COVID-19. They are on the road next week with Virginia High on Wednesday and Richlands on Thursday to conclude the regular season.
“It’s crazy,” commented Burris. “It’s been an incredibly short season but an incredibly long season at the same time. Playing so many games close together because of all the rescheduling for whatever reasons, it’s been tiring. The girls have worked through it and they’re still working hard, and I appreciate that out of them.”
