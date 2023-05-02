Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.