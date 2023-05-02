BLUEFIELD — Woodrow Wilson brought something new and different to the 49th Annual Coppinger Invitational championship game on Saturday.
Tazewell brought something old — yet another dominating Bulldogs Coppinger Invitational championship victory.
Walker Patterson and Luke Childress had two hits apiece to lead the lively Tazewell lineup to a 9-3 win over the Flying Eagles, who were making what was presumed to be their first-ever appearance in the championship game of the venerable tournament.
Lending at least some novelty to Tazewell’s longstanding stature in Coppinger history: the title was Tazewell’s first under new head coach Brandon McDaniel.
Childress became the first Coppinger Player to be accorded the tournament’s top individual accolade since the MVP trophy was renamed the Jeff Boyles Award in memory of the longtime Coppinger tournament director who passed away shortly after the completion of last year’s edition.
Fellow Bulldogs joining Childress on the All-Coppinger roster were Andrew Larimer, Jackson Myers and Gavin Duty.
Richlands’ CJ Earls, Marion’s Mason Pugh, Marion’s Kade Terry, Graham’s Tristan Hass, Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller, PikeView’s Nathan Riffe, Princeton’s Zach Jennings, Woodrow Wilson’s Jackson Gambrel and Ty Jones.
Tazewell (10-3) won the event for a second straight year but has been a fixture of the Coppinger for decades.
Bulldogs pitcher Gavin Duty struck out nine over 4 1-3 innings to pick up the win on the mound. Tazewell built a 6-0 lead after two innings.
“It was really hard for [Woodrow Wilson] to overcome those six early runs,” said tournament director Justin Gilbert, who was pleased that the last day was a great day for fans.
‘It was a great tournament. Mother Nature lent it a good hand. We built in a couple of rain days and it helped out. We predicted the Friday rain but we had great weather at Bowen on Saturday and we got three great games in,” Gilbert said.
Bluefield won the seventh-place game over crosstown rival Graham, 13-11 in the Saturday morning opener. Fuller had three hits and Hunter Harmon drove in five runs. Hass had three RBIs in that game for the G-Men. Nathan Phillips had three hits and four RBIs, also scoring three runs. Brayden Wooldridge and Trey Lambert added two hits apiece.
After the Bulldogs’ title victory, Princeton and PikeView capped the day’s action with the fifth-place game. The Panthers’ prevailed 3-2 with the Tigers threatening at the bottom of the seventh inning.
“It was three really good games. It was a good final day for us,” Gilbert said.
