TAZEWELL, Va. —- A lot of water has flowed down the Clinch River since the Tazewell Bulldogs reigned victorious in a playoff football game.
5,109 days will have passed since Tazewell’s 43-14 victory over Graham in the 2008 playoffs when the ball is teed up Saturday when the Bulldogs (6-4) travel to Rose Ridge to face the Ridgeview Wolfpack (9-1) in the first round of the VHSL 2A playoffs.
Tazewell head coach J’me Harris’s message this week to his squad has been clear.
“We sat them down Monday and told them that there is a lot of negative talk that goes around about Tazewell Football when we go play Mountain 7 teams,” Harris noted. “There is a lot of negative talk that still sits around Tazewell about underachieving on the big stage.”
Harris also addressed the history of Tazewell’s woes in road playoff contests.
“[Our program] has lost 10 straight playoff games on the road. We have not won a road playoff game since 1999—that is before these dudes were even born,” Harris explained. “We only have two road playoff wins in school history.”
The Bulldogs hope to add Ridgeview into the company of the 1999 Graham G-Men and the 1981 Narrows Green Wave as teams the Bulldogs have defeated in road playoff contests as it makes its first trip to Rose Ridge. Saturday’s initial meeting between these K-9s features one with high-powered offenses.
Tazewell’s sophomore quarterback, Carter Creasy, enters Saturday’s matchup having amassed 1,980 yards through the air for 19 touchdowns in 2022. Harris knows Creasy’s importance to Tazewell’s gameplan.
“We put a lot on [Carter’s] shoulders. The two games he missed, our offense was a little stagnant. As he has returned, we have won four of our last five and put up over 500 yards in two games,” Harris discussed. “Carter has done an excellent job. He does a great job leading our offense and mixing the ball around to our different receivers.”
Creasy has been fortunate to have offensive weapons like Cassius Harris (1,562 all-purpose yards, 18 total touchdowns), Kaizon Taylor (626 yards total offense, eight total touchdowns) and Logan McDonald (492 receiving yards and seven touchdowns) to find the win column six times in 2022. Cassius Harris, the Richmond commit, needs 17 catches to pass former Lord Botetourt standout Jared White’s record for most receptions in VHSL history.
Ridgeview returns to Rose Ridge after a 41-0 victory over Gate City last Friday where the Wolfpack clinched its first outright Mountain 7 district title in school history. Ryan O’Quinn, Ridgeview’s sophomore quarterback, was 14 of 21 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns in the triumph at Legion Field. Wolfpack receiver Brandon Beavers hauled in 102 yards receiving and two touchdowns as well.
Harris, who because of Tazewell’s bye week attended the Ridgeview-Gate City matchup, saw a lot of good things from the Wolfpack.
“O’Quinn mixes the ball around to his different receivers. He has a strong arm and he is elusive. They are a very dangerous team. A lot of talk about their offense—rightfully so. I think their defense is vastly underrated. They get a couple of stops and then you are chasing them all night long. They have got a lot of quality wide receivers and a good running game,” the boss Bulldog noted. “O’Quinn and their coaching staff do a great job getting all those guys involved. Beavers is a tall receiver with great speed. They have [Koda] Counts, who is a big, tall athletic wide receiver. [Cannon] Hill is just a physical downhill runner. They present a headache for a defensive staff. They play some quality opposition in the Mountain 7 and have done a good job to get out of there at 9-1.”
DeWayne Stanley is in his first year as the head coach of the Wolfpack after spending 32 years as an assistant coach in Dickenson County. Stanley was a member of James Colley’s staff at his alma mater Haysi for 25 years before Clintwood and Haysi consolidated in 2015. Stanley then served on staffs over the past seven seasons at Ridgeview.
The Wolfpack average 33.3 points an outing while allowing just 13.6 points a contest. Ridgeview’s lone loss came on Oct. 28 at Mitchell Stadium to the Bluefield Beavers in a 44-24 contest.
Tazewell looks forward to Saturday’s challenge after a 73-mile bus trip.
“We get some guys back off injuries so we should be pretty much at full strength going into this week. Fans around here are blessed to see great quarterback play and anyone who comes to that game Saturday is going to see great quarterback play,” Harris said.
“We challenged [our team]. Go earn something. Go get the job done. Don’t just sit around and be satisfied that we are here. We got invited to the dance so we might as well go win [some] games.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.