RICHLANDS, Va.—For the past 32 years, Richlands has owned the Backyard Brawl.
However, this group of Tazewell Bulldogs are changing the narrative in the rivalry.
Behind 404 yards and six passing touchdowns from Carter Creasy, three touchdowns each from Logan McDonald and Cassius Harris, Tazewell knocked off Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium for the second straight time by a score of 56-37.
In the past 32 meetings, Tazewell has laid claim to five victories over its archrival. There was some cause for a celebration after the Bulldogs put 56 up against the Blues—the most points Tazewell has ever scored in the matchup that dates to 1926.
“We did enough to win the football game, on the road, in the district. That is something we are going to take home and be proud of while continuing to push forward,” said Tazewell boss J’me Harris. “Creasy is a competitor. We had three or four guys make plays down field. We put a lot of time and effort in being able to throw the football. The kids just executed it perfect tonight.”
Harris knows how important a Tazewell victory in this series is to his program and the Tazewell community.
“This is great. The last time a Tazewell team won two games in a row at Ernie Hicks Stadium—you gotta go back to 1988 and 1990—I was still in high school,” Harris said. “That has been a long time. That tells us we are heading in the right direction.”
The first half of the 98th clash between the Tazewell County foes lived up to being labeled a brawl.
Tazewell took the ball to start off Friday’s clash and only took three minutes and three seconds to light up the scoreboard at Ernie Hicks Stadium. With 8:57 left in the opening frame, Bulldogs quarterback Carter Creasy found Cassius Harris on a 14-yard toss to put Tazewell in front 7-0 after Zephyr Dagout’s extra point.
It appeared that the momentum that the Kelly Green mustered in its first drive floated down the Clinch River into Richlands over the course of seven minutes.
Richlands used its running game behind a stout effort from its offensive line to eat seven minutes and five seconds off the clock before the Blue Tornado found the turf of its home end zone.
With 1:52 remaining in the first quarter, Richlands quarterback Dylan Brown called his own number, taking a one yard carry in for six for Richlands to knot up Friday’s contest at 7-7 after Isaiah Bandy’s successful extra point.
The Blue Tornado defense felt the momentum gained by its offense and made a play of its own shortly after the Bulldogs got the ball back in the opening quarter.
With 1:10 remaining in the first quarter, Richlands junior defensive back Cade Vanover picked off a Creasy pass and returned it 20 yards to set up the Blue Tornado offense nicely on the Tazewell 39-yard line.
Moments later, the question that UPS asked for years, “What Can Brown Do For You?”, was answered.
With 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Blue Tornado’s senior quarterback, Brown answered the bell for the second time in the first 12 minutes of play. Brown mimicked Warwick High School alum Michael Vick by sprinting with the pigskin 39 yards to pay dirt to put Richlands up 14-7 after Bandy’s extra point.
However, the fireworks in the opening quarter were far from finished. As time expired on the first quarter, Creasy found Tazewell’s senior wide receiver, Braxton Dowdy, on an 80-yard bomb to put Tazewell back on the board. However, Dagout’s rush was no good to keep Richlands in front at 14-13.
The two longstanding rivals continued to throw blows in the second quarter while the scoring slowed down at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Richlands got the scoring bug biting in the second quarter when Bandy nailed a 35-yard kick with 6:03 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Blue Tornado lead to 17-13.
However, Tazewell did not step off the gas. Creasy, the sophomore signal caller, led a 76-yard drive which was capped off by a Creasy 10-yard dart to Logan McDonald to push the Bulldogs in front 19-17 with 27 seconds left in the second quarter.
“They are great,” Creasy said of his offensive weapons such as McDonald. “They can all make plays. When you have that many weapons on the field, it is dangerous.”
However, with 27 seconds left in the frame, RIchladns did not sit on the football. After two plays by Brown and Dylan Atkins, the Blue Tornado was knocking on the door before the half ended. With two seconds left in the quarter, Richlands head coach Jeff Tarter called a time out to bring on Bandy for a 43-yard field goal. His counterpart pulled out the bag of tricks. Tazewell head coach J’me Harris called three consecutive time outs in an attempt to ice Bandy. Those three timeouts by Harris ended up being a good decision as Bandy’s attempt was no good and Tazewell retained a two-point lead heading into halftime.
The second half opened up similarly to how the first half ended for Tazewell.
With 6:15 left in the third quarter, Creasy once again found McDonald on a 16-yard strike to push Tazewell’s score to 27-17.
However, after a big kickoff return from Richlands’ kick returner Kaden Dupree, Brown made some more noise for the Blues on his feet. With 5:39 left in the third frame, Brown stretched to pay dirt from 20 yards out for his third rushing touchdown of the night to cut into the Tazewell to 27-24.
But while Richlands felt some of the momentum shift back down 460 West, the Bulldogs’ tuned it back to a familiar tune.
With 5:09 remaining in the third quarter, Creasy once again found McDonald for the third time Friday. The third bullet from Creasy to McDonald was the McDonald’s longest catch of the evening on a 67-yard haul in to extend the Tazewell advantage to 34-23.
Speaking of familiar faces in familiar places, Brown once again found the blue end zone on Emats Field. The five-foot-11 senior dashed to pay dirt from five yards out as Richlands cut the score to 34-30 to end the third frame
Heading into the final frame, the Blue Tornado flexed into F5 status.
With 11:36 remaining in the contest, Brown found the end zone via the air for the first time Friday on a 19-yard toss to Austin Wall for Richlands to regain the lead at 37-34.
However, the Blue Tornado lead vanished as the fourth quarter waned into the final minutes courtesy of Cassius Harris.
The Richmond-commit took control of the fourth quarter scoring on a three yard pass from Creasy with 9:17 remaining to regain the Bulldogs lead at 41-37 after Brock Alley reeled in a two point conversion pass. Harris once again found pay dirt with 4:06 remaining on a five-yard run to extend Tazewell’s lead to 49-37 after Brody Patterson reeled in another two-point conversion.
Harris was all smiles after the game.
“This is great. This is the best feeling there is. I love it,” the future Spider noted. “I knew I had to get open and catch balls this game. Carter can throw great balls and make it scary for the defense. Tazewell is changing.”
With 1:26 remaining, Tazewell running back Kaizon Harris put the cherry on top for the Bulldogs on a 15-yard run to the end zone.
to send the folks from the county seat into a frenzy as Tazewell placed the final stamp on the Backyard Brawl, 56-37.
Tazewell’s sophomore gunslinger knew after his six-touchdown performance how important this game is to the Bulldog program.
“It is huge for the program. All these people coming out and watching us,” said Creasy. “This is going to be great for the program getting this big win for everybody.”
As for Richlands, the Blue Tornado has dropped six consecutive contests for the first time since 1989. Coach Jeff Tarter knows his team has some adjusting to do to get back in the win column.
“Offensively, we played much better. Defensively, we just did not make the adjustments that needed to be made to stop the passing game,” Tarter noted. “Dylan Brown(368 total yards and five total touchdowns)—you cannot ask for anything better. He did what he had to do. We have to take one game at a time. You cannot look far ahead. I am looking at next week. If we build on what we started today, we will be fine. This one hurts bad.”
Tazewell 13 6 14 23—56
Richlands 14 3 13 7—37
Scoring Summary:
T—Harris 14 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)
R—Brown 1 yard run (Bandy kick)
R—Brown 39 yard run (Bandy kick)
T—Dowdy 80 yard pass from Creasy (2 point rush failed)
R—Bandy 35 yard kick
T—McDonald 10 yard pass from Creasy (kick no good)
T—McDonald 16 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)
R—Brown 20 yard run (kick blocked)
T—McDonald 67 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)
R—Brown 5 yard run (Bandy kick)
R—Wall 19 yard pass from Brown (Bandy kick)
T—Harris 3 yard pass from Creasy (pass successful)
T—Harris 5 yard run (pass successful)
T—Taylor 15 yard run (Dagout kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: T 28, R 24; Rushes-Yards: T 152, R 210; Passing Yards: T 404, R 219; Comp.-Att.-Int: T 25-39-1, R 17-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: T 0-0, R 2-2; Penalties-Yards: T 5-35, R 8-75; Punts-Average: T 1-15, R 0-0.
