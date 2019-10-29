We’ve had a lot to say this season about the considerable talent that Tazewell High School’s football team has had to leave on the sideline due to injuries. One of our photographers even recently captured a sideline photo encompassing all of the injured Bulldogs jerseys clustered together on the sideline their various states of rehab.
While down a few teammates, Tazewell still has a couple of fine playmakers who’ve managed to keep the chains moving in spite of it all as the Bulldogs hurtle toward regular season finish they haven’t achieved in quite some time.
Last week, Josiah Jordan played the dragonslayer, leading the Bulldogs to a 61-21 win over Marion in the annual Dragon Bowl. Jordan rushed for 163 yards on eight carries, including scoring runs of 49 and 28 yards. He was a significant hunk of the passing attack as well, bringing in four receptions for 144 yards, including touchdown catches of 26, 71 and 39 yards.
Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley completed 7-of-10 pass attempts for 161 yards and four scores — including a 20-yard scoring strike to Cassis Harris — while rushing for 119 yards on 21 carries, including a 7-yard TD plunge. Cade Myers added a 39 yard touchdown run while Jared Mullins had a 21-yard pick-six, two tackles-for-loss and threw a touchdown pass.
Tazewell returns to action this week against Grundy, looking to nail down a regular season winning record. The Golden Wave’s Ian Scammell rushed for 87 yards in 25 carries in what had to be a deeply disappointing 42-6 loss to Chilhowie. Lots of mutual motivation about.
A quarterback who started out at Tazewell and passed through Bluefield en route to Graham had his best outing of the season in Friday night’s 37-10 win over Richlands.
After Graham starting quarterback Devin Lester came out of the game early due to being ejected for a defensive hit that was adjudged to be targeting by the officials, Jamir Blevins took over at center for the G-Men at probably the most conspicuous moment he could have this side of the Beaver-Graham game.
Blevins made a solid account of himself, completing 8-of-15 pass attempts for 188 yards, including touchdown passes of 71 yards and 76 yards to Isaiah Justice, who led all G-Men receivers with 147 receiving yards. Marqus Ray had three catches for 42 yards. It was a big defensive night for Graham, which got interceptions by Zach Dales, Xayvion Turner and Aaron Edwards. The G-Men ‘D’ held Richlands to 130 yards rushing, the bulk of which was shouldered by Cade Simmons and Logan Steele, the latter of whom had Richlands’ lone interception against Blevins.
As for Bluefield, the ridiculously underrated Beavers blasted off for a 37-10 win at Oak Hill. The starting gun was running back JJ Davis’ 50-yard touchdown run to initiate scoring. Davis finished with 202 yards on 15 carries, also collecting TD runs of 1 and 6 yards. Jaeon Flack rushed for 61 yards for the Beavers, including an 11-yard scoring run, while Omar Lewis rushed for 39 yards on seven carries, including a 17-yard TD run.
Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb completed nine-of-15 passing attempts for 121 yards, including a 60 yard touchdown pass to Jahiem House — who finished with two catches for 78 yards — and a 2-yard TD toss to Brandon Wiley,
Over at Lindside, James Monroe gave Liberty death, rolling to a 47-14 win over the Raiders from Raleigh. Mavericks quarterback Grant Mohler led James Monroe with nine carries for 154 yards, including touchdown runs of 1 and 84 yards. Mohler completed four of 13 passing attempts for 114 yards, including a 38 yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Ganoe and scoring strikes of 50 and 17 yards to Xander Castillo. Castillo led Mavs receivers with three catches for 76 yards. Landon Hall added 46 yards rushing on nine carries for JM, including a 6-yard scoring run.
Over at Hunnicutt Stadium, the Princeton High School football team broke out of its doldrums, getting big performances from quarterback Grant Cochran and wide receiver Ethan Parsons en route to a 42-34 comeback victory over visiting Ripley.
Cochran completed 15-of-27 yards for 203 yards and three touchdown passes to Ethan Parsons, who led the Tigers with nine catches for 137 yards. Fellow pass-catcher AJ Jenkins had five snags for 53 yards. Amir Powell led the Princeton ground game, rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Ta’vahjay Smith also had a scoring run.
Wyoming East may have taken a little bit of its rankings slide out on PikeView in Friday’s 49-13 win at New Richmond, but the Panthers offense continued to evolve in the harsh environment.
Kobey Taylor-Williams completed 8 of 22 pass attempts for 96 yards. Cam Ellis had three catches for 51 yards and Dylan Blake had four catches for 38 yards. Rushing-wise, Anthony Bisaha had eight rushes for 34 yards and a score, Ethan Begovich had nine carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and Ellis had seven carries for 23 yards.
