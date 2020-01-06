TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell High School Swim Team hosted a meet at the Four Seasons YMCA this past Saturday.
Although the meet was close, the Bulldogs edged out their guests to take top honors.
Tazewell was trailed by second-place Central High School, followed by Graham, Rye Cove, Ridgeview, Union and Castlewood.
Tazewell senior standouts Miranda Brewster, Daniel Mullins, and Claira Whitt led the team to victory over their opponents. Brewster finished second in 100-yard butterfly and third in the 200-yard freestyle with personal records in both events. Mullins finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal record and second in the 100-yard butterfly. Whitt finished first in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 50-yard freestyle.
Juniors Brooke Day, Margaret Anne Ridlehuber, and Darcy Taylor followed in their teammates footsteps by excelling in each of their events.
Day finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in 100-yard freestyle with personal records in both events. Ridlehuber finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal record. Taylor finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke.
The relay team of Brewster, Ridlehuber, Taylor and Whitt finished first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay to aid in solidifying the win for the Bulldogs.
Tazewell is scheduled to swim at Virginia High School on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and in the Little’s Meet at the Kingsport Aquatic Center on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.